Polyrhythmia II brings prog metal showcase and new releases to Lynott’s Lounge

Polyrhythmia is set to return to Northbridge for its second edition this summer, hitting Lynott’s Lounge on Friday, December 19. The prog metal event will be headlined by Perth heavyweights Imperatore (pictured), with fellow locals Outcome Variables, Lotus and Ammify also hitting the stage, with tickets on sale now. Polyrhythmia II: The Progening marks a major milestone for Imperatore, as they are set to debut their third full-length album, The Lionspirit, onstage, with the launch following the band’s October release of their first single and video, Be A Man. Polyrhythmia‘s second edition will also see Outcome Variables unveil their new single, Neon Genesis, to fans. BRAYDEN EDWARDS sat down with Imperatore vocalist/guitarist Zoran Cunjack and Outcome Variables guitarist Li Heng Chan to find out more about Polyrhythmia II, each band’s new music releases, and what’s next for the series.

Congrats on the release of your new album, The Lionspirit. How long has this record been in the making, and in what ways does it differ from your self-titled debut?

Zoran Cunjack: Thank you! The Lionspirit has been in the making for almost a year; however, not all songs are featured on the record. In many ways, it represents the most focused and intentional chapter of Imperatore so far. The debut album was the birth of the project, a bold experiment and the emotional language of Imperatore. It carried the raw excitement of a new beginning. This album explores a much broader emotional landscape, one that can connect deeply with Stoic philosophy and the idea of inner transformation. The production reflects this with stronger guitars, darker tones, grander orchestration, and more dramatic operatic elements woven throughout.

One striking feature of the album is the way you’ve woven orchestral and operatic elements into the sound. Were there any particular artists or influences that inspired that direction?

Zoran Cunjack: Not really. The orchestral and operatic elements in The Lionspirit didn’t come from trying to emulate any specific artist. They evolved naturally from my own background and the emotional weight of the themes. As a classically trained tenor, those colours are simply part of how I express intensity and storytelling in parts where that feels right to do so. When the music called for drama or a sense of specific purpose, the orchestral and operatic layers became the most honest way to communicate that. I followed what felt true to the spirit of the album. The blend of metal power, cinematic depth, and operatic fire is something that emerged organically and has now become a defining part of Imperatore’s sound—the core of what I call Imperial Rock & Metal.

Ammify

Lyrically, is there an overarching theme running through the record? And does the title The Lionspirit tie into that concept?

Zoran Cunjack: Yes, the album follows a very clear emotional and philosophical thread. The lyrics explore resilience, inner strength, clarity of mind, and the battle between weakness and transformation, all rooted in practical Stoic ideas that have influenced me in recent years. I didn’t set out to produce a conceptual album, but as the songs came together, I realised they were all pointing towards the same truth: the awakening of the inner lion. Every song touches on that journey in a different way. Some tracks reflect struggle, some reflect self-mastery, and others celebrate the strength that emerges from both. In that sense, The Lionspirit isn’t just a title. It’s the essence of the entire album and the message behind it.

Your lead single, Be A Man, also seems to have a strong message. What’s the story and message behind that track?

Zoran Cunjack: Be A Man came from a very honest place. It’s a song about accountability, discipline, and the willingness to face yourself without excuses. The message isn’t about perfection or some outdated idea of masculinity. It’s about stepping into responsibility, owning your choices, and having the courage to confront the parts of yourself that hold you back. The track reflects a moment we all encounter at some point, the point where you either keep repeating the same patterns or decide to rise above them. Musically, it’s one of the most direct and powerful songs on the album, because the message itself is very direct. It represents the first spark of what would become The Lionspirit—that call to rise, to strengthen, and to live with intention. In many ways, Be A Man is both a challenge and an invitation. To grow, to stand firm, and to become the strongest version of yourself.

Lotus

The night is shaping up to be a big one with several local bands with their own releases to celebrate. What made these acts the right fit for the event, and what should fans be excited about when it comes to their new music?

Li Heng Chan: I’ve always been passionate about the progressive side of heavy music. To me, it’s the branch of metal that offers the most creative freedom and expression. Within this niche, there’s a natural overlap between the progressive, power, technical, symphonic, and instrumental sub-genres. If you’re playing symphonic metal, chances are you’ve got progressive elements in there too. It all exists on a shared continuum. Sonically, these styles blend well, and fans of one tend to appreciate the others, so there’s something for everyone on the night.

Each act on the lineup brings something unique and sits somewhere on the shared continuum, and many of them are releasing new music. A song ‘completes’ its life cycle from when it is first being written to it finally being performed, and there’s always a level of excitement and anticipation from both the fans and the artist whenever it’s a new release. Hosting this show felt like the perfect way to bring the community together and celebrate that creativity, as well as the festive season, before we all head off to spend time with family!

Outcome Variables

These Polyrhythmia shows are part of something bigger in that they bring together Perth’s prog and heavy community. Should we expect a Polyrhythmia III—what’s the bigger vision driving the series?

Li Heng Chan: The first Polyrhythmia actually happened by accident. We were told there were dates available to book a show, so I put our band forward, assuming the event was already organised and all we needed to do was sign up. I quickly realised it was nothing more than a date and a venue booking. I had to create the entire event and invite the bands myself! I had zero experience in organising shows, but with a lot of help, I pushed through and learnt a bunch of new skills, and the first edition ended up being a success!

Right now, the vision is to keep building awareness around this niche yet incredibly dynamic corner of heavy music. The concept clearly works, and there’s no doubt there’ll be a Polyrhythmia III in the future.

Polyrhythmia II: The Progening hits Lynott’s Lounge Friday, December 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from lynottslounge.oztix.com

Prev x