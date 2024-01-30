‘Period Preacher’ Lucy Peach brings powerful menstrual message to all-ages Fringe show

Award-winning ‘Period Preacher’ Lucy Peach is back at Fringe World this summer with the all-ages show My Greatest Period Ever, hitting The Hat Trick at The Pleasure Garden from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday, February 18. Author of the best-selling Period Queen, Lucy Peach combines her experience as an acclaimed singer-songwriter and human biology and health educator to edutain one and all about the four hormonal phases of the menstrual cycle. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Lucy Peach to find out how she hopes to make the world more ‘cycle-centric’ with her powerful menstrual message.

It’s great to have you back at Fringe this summer! What has changed in your world since the last time you hit the Fringe stage?

Well, I’m 43 and after menstruating for over 30 years, I’m now looking ahead to the next phase of my life and making space for what that could look like. I’ve been hosting ritual dinners for women to explore their menopause journey, and it’s been an incredible experience to sit and learn.

This show, My Greatest Period Ever, has been popular for several years now! Has it changed over that time? And what do you put its longevity and popularity down to?

It’s definitely evolved; every year I get braver about including the audience more and am always blown away by their generosity and tenderness. People are just so wonderful. I also try to surprise Richard as often as possible. Last year, he was promoted to Interpretive Dance Instructor of the Do phase, and he’s never been happier! The audience has changed too, as has society; we’re moving on and accepting more, and it’s wonderful to see more celebration of menstruation tip into the mainstream.

I think after thousands of years of taboo, there are thousands of years of celebration to be had. Being cyclical and having inner seasons is a universal phenomenon for women and people with periods, and everyone who knows them experiences that too. Also, I think I’m a bit funny and good at talking about hard things—probably a survival skill that I’ve co-opted!

It’s great to see that this is an all-ages show, so everyone is welcome! What kind of feedback do you get from parents, and more importantly, from children who have been to this show?

I love seeing young families all excited and coming in together. It’s also not uncommon to see young girls with their arms folded, clearly dragged in by their mothers, who are determined that they should have a different experience to them. Winning over these ones, usually with Richard’s funny drawings, is such a thrill. I swear they walk out a bit taller and that makes me feel proud.

Sometimes I think that if you came to My Greatest Period Ever and forgot everything you saw but remembered that a woman loved her cyclic nature so much she sang about it, and a handsome man in a fancy hat who thought periods were so powerful that he drew about them every night… then maybe that kid would keep that in their brain somewhere, and it could protect them from feeling shame. It could steer them towards pride and power.