Oshi Casino Australia: What Australians Prefer To Play

Oshi Casino is a stalwart of the online crypto casino market and was launched back in 2015 by Dama N.V. With an extensive library of over 4,000 games, including slots, table games, and even Keno, from 49 top providers, plus appealing bonus offers, it’s easy to see why this casino appeals to Australian players.

We have decided to take a closer look at what Oshi Online Casino offers Australians regarding games, bonuses, and payment options.

Top Bonus Offers

Oshi’s main promotional proposal is a welcome match bonus with 200 free spins split over 4 deposits.

First Deposit: 100% match bonus up to €/$1,000 plus 150 free spins. Second Deposit: 75% match bonus up to €/$1,000. Third Deposit: 50% match bonus up to €/$1,000 and 50 free spins. Fourth Welcome Bonus: 100% bonus up to €/$1,000.

While the welcome offer is generous, players should note that it has a few harsh conditions. The free spins are only available on Aztec Magic Deluxe, Gemhalla, Wild Cash, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Wolf Spins 243, Werewolf’s Night, Book of All Ways, and Hold the Gold.

In addition, the minimum deposit is €/$20. The offer comes with a higher-than-average wagering requirement of x45, and the bonus funds need to be wagered 45 times.

Game Collection at Oshi Casino Online

We found the gaming assortment at Oshi Casino to be above par compared to top brands in the industry. With 49 gaming providers, there is bound to be something for everyone. However, we have often needed help finding the games you want at online casinos with such a challenging gaming variety. Thankfully, Oshi Casino makes this easy as the games are displayed in different categories on the website, such as New Games, Popular Games, Jackpots, and Table and Live Dealer Games. Players can filter the search results by provider and category to further speed up their investigation.

Some of the top providers here include big-name brands like Novomatic and Betsoft, and you can find their popular Australian favorites like Sugar Pop and Book of Ra Deluxe here. For those looking to win life-changing amounts, you can try out one of the casino’s 25 Megaways slots, including BGaming’s Lady Wolf Moon and Gamebeat’s Buffalo Dale.

Fans of table games will also not be disappointed, as Oshicasino has them covered as well. Their gaming suite boasts 57 live dealer versions of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, and you can also play popular card games here.

How to Register at Oshi Online Casino

Creating an account at Oshi Casino is a simple process that includes these easy-to-follow steps:

Visit the Oshi Casino website Website. Click on the Registration button on the left side menu. Fill Out the Form and provide the following details: Email and Password

Currency Preference

Country of Residence

Personal Information such as your name and date of birth Read and Agree to Terms and Conditions. Confirm your registration. Open the verification email and click the link to verify your email address. Log into your account.

Keep in mind that Oshi Casino will request additional documents to verify your identity verification, especially for withdrawals.

Licencing, Safety, and Fairness

There are several measures that Oshi Casino Online has taken to guarantee a safe and fair gaming experience for all of its players. First, this online gambling platform holds a license from the government of Curacao, and as such, it has to adhere to this authority’s strict regulations and protocols.

The casino also uses advanced SSL encryption and two-factor authentication to ensure user data is safe and secure. The casino also ensures that all its games are fair and random through audits by Itech labs.

Oshi Casino Payment Methods

Another plus point for Oshi is that it is pretty transparent with its payment options, fees, and terms and conditions. Many online casinos bury this type of information deep in their site knowing that players will not try that hard to find it.

Oshi Casino Australia provides a detailed payment page that lists all the available payment methods, their charges, processing times and minimum and maximum limits. What’s even better is that this casino offers all the traditional methods and a large number of crypto options as well, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Common Payment Methods:

Method Fee Processing Time Limit per Transaction VISA Free Instant Min. 10 EUR / Max. 4,000 EUR Mastercard Free Instant Min. 10 EUR / Max. 4,000 EUR Neosurf Free Instant Min. 10 EUR / Max. 4,000 EUR Paysafecard Free Instant Min. 20 EUR / Max. 4,000 EUR Skrill Free Instant Min. 10 EUR / Max. 4,000 EUR NETELLER Free Instant Min. 10 EUR / Max. 4,000 EUR Bitcoin Free Instant Min. 0.0001 BTC / Max. No limit Ethereum Free Instant Min. 0.01 ETH / Max. No limit Litecoin Free Instant Min. 0.01 LTC / Max. No limit Ripple Free Instant Min. 0.001 XRP / Max. No limit USDT Free Instant Min. 5 USDT / Max. No limit

Customer Support

For queries, Oshi offers a chat feature that is accessible anytime. However, your questions are first forwarded to a chatbot, which can take time to connect to a live agent. There is also the option to send an email to support@oshi.io.

Final Thoughts

In our opinion, Oshi online casino stands out as a top choice for Australian players due to its wide variety of gaming options, secure environment, and user-friendly interface. However, there are issues that the casino could improve upon, such as the difficulty of getting through to a live customer support chat agent and the strict bonus requirements. While we do recommend Oshi Casino, keep in mind that you should only play here if you are above 21 years of age, and it’s necessary to play responsibly, only with money you can afford to lose.

