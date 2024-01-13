On a musical and visual journey with Western Australia in Pictures and Songs

Go on a musical and visual journey around Western Australia this summer as Western Australia in Pictures and Songs hits the Back Bar at Dutch Trading Co from Thursday, February 2 for Fringe World 2024. Historic photographs of WA from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, along with contemporary images, will be projected to accompany original acoustic songs performed by Spare Parts Department inmate and guitarist Gudgeon Pinn, and Boorloo/Perth-based singer, songwriter and WAAPA star Bethany O’Brien. BEC WELDON caught up with Gudgeon Pinn to find out how audience members can look forward to being transported across this great state to places and events familiar and new. Congratulations on presenting your show, Western Australia in Pictures and Songs, at Fringe World 2024! Can you tell us a bit about the show and what audiences can expect to see? Original songs composed by myself and Bethany, and Bethany’s mum, with strong Western Australian themes will be performed to accompany projections of old and contemporary photographs from WA. We are looking forward to providing an entertaining and thought-provoking show, both musically and visually. It’s great to see a Fringe World show celebrating Western Australian themes, and your show Western Australia in Pictures and Songs does just that. What inspired you to create the show? Over the last few years, I have written many songs inspired by Western Australia and really wanted to share them with a wider audience. I also became hooked on the regular postings of historic photographs by the State Library of WA on social media, and it occurred to me that a show that celebrates WA using these pictures and songs would be very enjoyable to many people. Before you began writing songs as Gudgeon Pinn, you were working as an engineer in the WA mining industry. What inspired the change of career—the running away with the proverbial musical circus? There is an immense joy in being able to create music and share it with other people, and this is my main inspiration—one that I hope I never lose. However, I do still have the day job as an engineer in WA mining, as I am very aware of how hard it is for other performers who have to rely on the wider gig economy to supplement their income!

Gudgeon Pinn and Grub Screw

When you say that your music is inspired by Western Australia, what elements of the state and its lands and peoples most inform your songwriting? The immensity and natural beauty of the state, the struggles of its peoples past and present, and the challenges we still face. And also how great it is just to live here! Like your namesake, you’re quite known to pivot, having written acoustic folk ballads, sea shanties, and folk rock-style songs—that's quite the variety. What motivates you to experiment with those different styles? I’m very influenced by the music I listened to when I was young, which was primarily my dad’s original Buddy Holly and Beatles vinyl, along with his eclectic tastes in folk and other music. As I got older, I became very appreciative of many different styles, which have great melodies and finely crafted lyrics. I rarely set out to write a song in a particular style; instead, they tend to form organically as the song progresses, informed by all of those previous influences. The exceptions to this rule are sea-shanties, which I write specifically to perform once a month at the Fremantle Shanty Club because belting out a song of the sea over a beer with a room full of like-minded people is just so much fun! In this show, you’re accompanied by the talented Bethany O'Brien. How did that collaboration come about? I knew I wanted her to be part of the show from an early stage. I first saw Bethany perform a few of her own songs at a songwriter’s performance night and was awe-struck at how good her songs were and how beautiful her voice is! One of the songs she performed that night was the wonderful Mary of York about her great-great grandmother’s life, which fits so well with the theme of the show, so I was really pleased she has agreed to include this song with the others she's playing. I’m also pleased that my fellow spare part and refugee from the mining industry, Grub Screw, will also be accompanying me for a few songs!

Bethany O'Brien