Of Mice & Men’s Myrical return

Southern California alt-metal act Of Mice & Men are back in Australia, teaming up with Japan metalcore prodigies Crystal Lake for a massive national tour landing at Magnet House in Perth on Tuesday, May 5, with tickets on sale now. ABBY GREER caught up with guitarist Phil Manansala to find out about their latest album, Another Miracle, going Platinum with their 2010 single Second & Seabring, and what ‘bangers’ fans can look forward to when they hit the stage.

Welcome back to Perth. We were unlucky to miss you on your last tour of Australia in 2024! How does it feel to be back?

We are super excited to get back to Perth! I don’t even know how long it’s been since we’ve been back, but we love getting to this side of Australia. Hope to make it back here more often!

You’re here in support of your latest album, Another Miracle. How does it feel to take your latest work across the world?

Getting to play some new songs is always a lot of fun, but playing them internationally in a place so far away from where they recorded means a lot. Can’t wait to play for the fans in Perth! Sorry it’s been so long.

And your 2010 single Second & Seabring went Platinum a couple months ago. How does it feel knowing your whole catalogue is constantly being returned to?

Having a platinum song means so much! Thank you to our fans that helped us get to this monumental accolade! We love that old songs get a lot of love, and it’s fun to get to play songs that are so old.

Considering your years-long catalogue, what can fans expect to hear on this trip?

A lot of everything! So many songs to choose from, so it’s a mix of everything… new and classic bangers… all the hits our fans expect to hear!

Plus, you’ve brought along Crystal Lake, who’ve not toured Australia in six years. Do you anticipate them being a tough act to follow on your first stop on tour?

We are super pumped to have them out with us. We’ve actually never played a show together at a venue. We’ve done some festivals but never the same stage. We love having good, exciting bands on the bill. I don’t think it’s a tough follow… just adds more excitement for the fans!

Any other plans while you’re in the country? And what’s next after this tour…any more new music in the pipeline?

I’m a big foodie, so I plan to eat some good foods and have some good beers! And of course our band is always writing and getting our new ideas. No plans for a record or anything, just writing and flushing out ideas here and there.