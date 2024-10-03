Nu metal renegades HED P.E. bring summer tour down under

Fresh off tours across the United States and Europe, HED P.E. will bring a run of live shows to Australia and New Zealand this summer. The tour kicks off at Amplifier Bar in Perth on Sunday, February 2, before heading east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and New Zealand.

Formed in California in 1994, HED P.E. won fans across the world with their unique blend of rock, punk, rasta, gangsta rap, and soul, affectionately coined as ‘G-Punk’.

Led by frontman Jahred Gomes, the band have released an impressive 15 albums across their career, including their most recent full-length, Detox, which came out in December 2023.

“Detox embarks on a spiritual journey from a state of chemical enslavement to self-liberation, and then, ironically, back again,” Gomes said of the record. “I composed this from an intimately personal standpoint, as I grappled with addiction throughout my life.”

“On this album, I’m unapologetically candid, addressing topics such as sexuality, substance use, and a hardcore lifestyle. I’ve incorporated more rap elements, and the music is notably heavier and thrash-oriented. I discovered the inspiration to delve into some gritty subjects. This album truly grants the audience what they’ve longed for, without compromising artistic integrity.”

HED P.E. play Amplifier Bar on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from octoberpresents.com/hedpe2025

