Not still for long: Vulgurite’s EP release and 100th live show extravaganza

Perth heavy hitters Vulgurite are gearing up for a big weekend of milestones. Celebrating their 100th live show, and the release of their new EP Not Still For Long, the four-piece will bring their signature high-octane live show to Indian Ocean Hotel on Sunday, September 24. ANDY “ANDO” JONES caught up with the James brothers, Matty and Dan, to dive into their journey, influences, and what fans can expect from their upcoming show.

Congratulations on reaching your 100th live show milestone! What emotions are running through your minds as you reflect on this journey?

A little bit of pride. We haven’t had much to stop and reflect on during our journey as we are always busy as hell.

You’re releasing a new four-track EP titled Not Still For Long on this special occasion. Can you tell us about the inspiration and themes behind the songs on this new EP?



I guess the new EP is more about trying to better yourself and be a positive influence on the world and to look for adventures and all kinds of love where possible!

Vulgurite has a reputation for high-energy live performances. What can fans expect from your 100th show at Indian Ocean Hotel this Sunday, September 24?



We will be playing all our new songs from our EP, hopefully with high energy for a strong performance. We will still be adding in our classics as well, of course!

Let’s imagine a time-travel adventure with Vulgurite. Which era in history would you visit to host your 100th live show, and what historical figures would join you on the bill?



We would either visit the late 70s or the early 90s because we love 70s rock n roll and early 90s metal. We’d get AC/DC, Motorhead and Pantera on the line-up. We probably wouldn’t even play our show as we’d just watch those bands with some beers.

It’s impressive that Vulgurite handles everything from recording to tour bookings and merchandise independently. How has this DIY approach shaped your band’s identity and experience in the music industry?



Between Dan (guitar) being our producer, Matty (drums) taking care of organising shows and having his own band merchandise company, it means we can cut off more middlemen, save more money and use it for more tours and those kinds of things.

You’ve been compared to legendary bands like Pantera, AC/DC and Slayer. How do these influences come together to create the signature Vulgurite sound?



Well, we’ve all grown up listening to these bands, as well as a shit tonne of others so I guess just with the influence of these bands we fall somewhere between 70s rock n roll and 90s metal, whatever that genre may be.

What are some of the most memorable moments from your previous 99 shows? Any crazy shit or unforgettable interactions you’d like to share?



We’ve got to say our first show will always be a good memory, when Clint did the backflip from the roof at The Indi Bar! There is always something breaking, if it’s not Clint’s shoulder that he has dislocated three times at our shows! Another memory is a time when Jarrad (bass) rammed an intruder off the stage like a bull at a show in Bunbury. One time we had a crack at doing an acoustic show and still managed to end up smashing a guitar and a ukulele on stage. Turns out there is no chill in Vulgurite.

If your music had the power to summon a mythical creature to perform on stage with you, which creature would it be, and what instrument would it play?



A combination of Lemmy, Bon Scott and Dimebag Darrell created by Falgarite! One arm would be playing guitar while the other plays bass!

With Monday, September 25, being a public holiday after your Sunday show, what’s your advice for fans on how to recover and keep the party going after a Vulgurite gig?

Hydrolyte and a Vulgurita – which is a frozen margarita with a dash of hot sauce. Plus you should listen to Coconut Pete’s album on repeat while having a barbie in Vulguritaville.

Looking ahead, what are your goals and aspirations for the next 100 shows and beyond?



More shows! We are also planning to write a 12 track concept album next, so we might not have anything to release for a little while. Probably throw a boat party.

If Vulgurite’s music had the power to grant one wish to your audience members, what kind of wishes do you think your fans would make at your 100th show?



They’d probably wish for their hearing back!



Congratulations again on this incredible milestone, and we can’t wait to see you rock the stage at Indian Ocean Hotel!

Buy Vulgurite’s digital album on BandCamp for just $7 and grab a discounted ticket for the launch show at Indian Ocean Hotel on Sunday, September 24.

