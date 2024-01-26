Nocturnal return with new single Funhouse

Perth-based artist Nocturnal (aka. Louis Rendle O’Shea) is back with his latest single Funhouse. Evolving on from the introspective theme of his first album, Funhouse picks up the tempo and brings the 80s party vibes.

Taking influence from Phil Collins, Talking Heads and Michael McDonald, Funhouse is the first single released since his debut self-titled album in 2022.

Funhouse was self-produced in Rendle-O’Shea’s home studio and mixed by ARIA award-winning recording engineer Dave Parkin (Spacey Jane, South Summit, Sly Withers, Old Mervs, Drapht) at Blackbird Studios and was mastered by Simon Struthers at Forensic Audio.

Nocturnal ‘s new single Funhouse is out now and is available to stream on all platforms. Check out the lyric video below.

Prev x