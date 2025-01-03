Master mime: Bringing the magic of Charlie Chaplin to life

Following on from a highly successful tour of The Ukulele Man, shortlisted for ‘Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre’ at the Adelaide Fringe 2024, Marcel Cole returns to Perth with his new physical comedy about Charlie Chaplin! Lighting up stages across Perth from Saturday, January 18 to Sunday, February 9, Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin is an homage to the famous comedian and is certain to leave audiences both in tears and in stitches! BEC WELDON spoke to the show’s writer and performer, Marcel Cole, to find out more about the life and legacy of a comedy great.

Hi Marcel! Thanks for taking the time to chat with us! You’ve performed at festivals all across Australia. How do you feel about returning to the Fringe World Perth stage this year?

I can’t wait! I had a great run in Perth and Rockingham last year and so am really looking forward to building on it this time round, especially now that I have another year’s touring experience under my belt. I’m also performing at five different venues and so am very excited to see how the show goes in different areas.

You embodied George Formby in The Ukulele Man and are set to bring the iconic Charlie Chaplin to life in 2025. What drew you to these famous performers?

I think it’s exactly that; they’re my inspirations. I think they’re brilliant, and I think what they do is beautiful… but unfortunately they are dead. If I can bring them back to life and share their genius with a modern audience, I think that would be something I would want to see. An evening with the real Charlie Chaplin… I think that would be very special!

Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin

What was it about Chaplin’s story that inspired you to create the show Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin?

It’s just so big! There is so much that nobody knows about him. There’s his destitute childhood, his feature films, his talkie films, his 1940 Hitler satire in The Great Dictator, and his political deportation from the USA and exile in Switzerland, just to name a few things. And then there’s the sheer scale of his influence; in the 1920s, for instance, the Little Tramp was more widely recognised than even Jesus Christ!

There is so much more to Charlie Chaplin than his early silent comedies, and I love sharing it.

The show is promoted as a physical comedy, a notoriously difficult form of theatre. Why tell Chaplin’s story in this way?

Is there any other way? Why not tell the story of Charlie Chaplin in his own style!

Also, physical comedy is great. It puts the emphasis on action, not dialogue, and so keeps the show moving quickly. Studying Chaplin’s films has been a brilliant masterclass for me in wordless theatre. Everything is so detailed and yet so simple. Charlie Chaplin himself says that ‘the great thing is to strive for ease and simplicity.’ I want to learn physical comedy, so why not learn from the best!

Tell us about the creative process behind the show!

Lots of writing, lots of slashing and editing, and lots of workshopping with friends. And in no particular order. For story and structure, I like to write on my own, but when it comes to the action and humour, I need to work with other people. I come in with my ideas, I show a friend, it gives them ideas, which then gives me ideas, and it goes from there… again and again and again. That’s about it really! And it doesn’t stop. After every show I’ll talk with friends or audience members, and so the show is always developing.

Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin

The show promises ‘mime, music, lots of audience interaction, and even a bit of ballet!’ Quite the repertoire! What’s your background as a performer?

Yes, it’s all in there!

Well, firstly, my parents are both musicians, and so music, particularly singing, has always been a foundation. But as for me, I trained for ten years as a ballet dancer; that was my first dream. I even trained full-time for two years overseas, but finally, after realising that I had more fun making people laugh than being beautiful, I studied theatre, mime, and clown in London and Paris and now tour the world with my solo shows!

What are you most looking forward to about bringing Charlie to life on stage?

Without giving too much away, there are quite a few elements of the show that can be very unpredictable. This is great because it means the show is always full of surprises, and not just for the audience, but for me too! This gives the show a spirit that stands it apart from conventional, heavily scripted theatre. So I’m excited to see what happens each night!

What do you hope audiences take from the show?

A sense of adventure. I hope first and foremost that everyone has a great time. I do, however, also hope that people will enter another world, leaving their own lives far behind, and feel things they haven’t felt for a while. That’s the goal.

Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin is showing across Belgian Beer Cafe, Midland Junction Arts Centre, Ritz Party Showroom at the Rocky Fringe, The Sail & Anchor, Fremantle, and The Jonesway Theatre from Saturday, January 18 to Sunday, February 9. Tickets are on sale now at fringeworld.com.au

