Making Apartment Living More Accessible for Everyone

More Australians than ever are living in apartments. Young professionals, families, downsizers and retirees are all choosing apartment life for its convenience, location and lower maintenance. But not every apartment building is designed with everyone in mind. For people with mobility challenges, parents pushing prams, older residents and anyone recovering from an injury, a building that’s hard to get around can quickly become a daily frustration.

Accessibility isn’t just about meeting minimum standards. It’s about making sure every resident and visitor can move through a building safely, comfortably and independently. In older buildings especially, upgrades can make a huge difference, and improvements such as lift upgrades in Melbourne apartment blocks are often among the most valuable changes owners corporations can make.

Why accessibility matters

Australia’s population is ageing, and many people want to stay in their homes and communities for as long as possible. For apartment dwellers, that depends heavily on whether the building itself supports changing needs.

Accessibility also benefits a much wider group than people with permanent disability. Parents with young children, delivery drivers, residents moving furniture, people carrying shopping and anyone with a temporary injury all appreciate buildings that are easy to navigate. Good design simply makes life easier.

There’s a financial argument too. Accessible buildings can appeal to a broader range of buyers and tenants, potentially supporting property values and reducing vacancies.

The lift is the lifeline

In multi-storey buildings, the lift is often the single most important accessibility feature. When it works well, residents barely think about it. When it breaks down, people on upper floors can be effectively trapped, unable to leave their homes or receive visitors.

Older lifts can become unreliable, slow and increasingly expensive to repair. Common issues include frequent breakdowns, doors that close too quickly, uneven levelling between the lift floor and landing, and controls that are hard to reach or read.

Modernisation can address many of these problems without replacing the entire lift. Upgrading controllers, drives, door operators and safety systems can improve reliability, ride quality and energy efficiency. Accessibility features such as Braille buttons, audible announcements, clear visual displays, handrails and slower, safer door operation help make lifts easier for everyone to use.

Entrances, pathways and common areas

Accessibility starts before residents even reach the lift. Step-free entrances, ramps with appropriate gradients and automatic or easy-to-open doors make a big difference. Clear, wide pathways free of obstacles help people using wheelchairs, walkers or prams move around safely.

Good lighting, contrasting colours on steps and edges, and clear signage help people with low vision. Intercom systems should be positioned at a reachable height and be easy to use.

Common areas such as mail rooms, bin rooms, car parks and gardens should also be considered. Accessible parking bays close to lifts and entrances can make a significant difference for residents with mobility needs.

Making changes in existing buildings

Upgrading older apartment buildings involves planning and cooperation. Strata committees and owners corporations usually need to approve major works, and costs are often shared among owners.

Start with an accessibility audit to identify the biggest barriers and prioritise improvements. Some changes, such as better lighting, handrails and signage, are relatively inexpensive. Others, such as lift modernisation or entrance ramps, require larger investment and longer planning.

Incorporating accessibility improvements into a long-term capital works plan helps spread costs and ensures upgrades happen when equipment is due for replacement anyway. Residents with lived experience of disability can provide valuable insight into what changes would make the most difference.

Communication matters during upgrade works, too. Lift modernisation can mean a lift is out of service for a period, which is a serious issue for residents who rely on it. Owners corporations should give plenty of notice, schedule works carefully and, where possible, arrange temporary support for affected residents, such as help carrying shopping or alternative arrangements for those who can’t use stairs. In buildings with more than one lift, staging works so at least one remains in service can make a big difference. Clear updates throughout the project help residents plan ahead and reduce frustration.

A better building for everyone

Accessible apartment buildings aren’t just good for people with disability. They’re better for everyone who lives in or visits them. By focusing on reliable lifts, step-free access, clear pathways and thoughtful design, owners and strata committees can create buildings where residents can live comfortably and independently at every stage of life.

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