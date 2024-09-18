Made in Boorloo program to showcase young and emerging playwrights

The West Australian Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) is launching Made in Boorloo this October, a new program aimed at developing the talents of young and emerging playwrights.

The initiative features two one-act plays, both of which were originally created during WAYTCo’s 2024 24Hr Play Generator, and will be performed at The Blue Room Theatre from Wednesday, October 23, to Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Under the mentorship of The Last Great Hunt playwright Jeffrey Jay Fowler, young writers Laura Goodlet and Manuela Coentro de Souza have evolved their short, 10-minute plays into full one-act productions. The works will explore themes like grief, climate change, and friendship against a backdrop of school, homework and friendships.

The first bill of the double header takes audiences to Kalgoorlie’s Lake Douglas in 2010, where five campers witness a star falling from the sky during their school holiday trip. The second play of the night tackles a morally complex group assignment where the characters must decide whether to stand up for what’s right, even if it risks straining friendships. The plays are directed by Rachel McMurray and Alexandra Steffensen.

The partnership with The Blue Room Theatre, a leading platform for independent theatre in WA, marks a significant milestone for the Made in Boorloo program, giving young playwrights the opportunity to showcase their talents on a professional stage.

Made in Boorloo will run nightly at The Blue Room Theatre from Wednesday, October 23, to Saturday, October 26, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to blueroom.org.au



