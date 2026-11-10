Kate Miller-Heidke brings The Sirens and Stars Tour to WA

Kate Miller-Heidke is hitting the road for her biggest tour yet, celebrating the release of her new album, The Kiss and the Abyss, and the 20th anniversary of her platinum debut, Little Eve.

The Sirens and Stars Tour features a massive 40 dates across the country, including Western Australian shows at Albany Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, June 29; Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 1; Margaret River Heart on Friday, July 2; and Astor Theatre, Perth, on Saturday, July 3.

Released in August, Kate Miller-Heidke’s sixth studio album The Kiss and the Abyss sees the singer-songwriter return to the gothic folk of her early music career, drawing on artists like Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and Leonard Cohen.

The record explores the perils of modern technology and the internet age, conspiracy theories, and influencers, themes reflected in its previously released singles, from the sharply off-kilter Holiday to the darker A Certain Panic, and the emotional mediation on friendship, Butterflies.

The tour also celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Little Eve, with Miller-Heidke set to dig into some long-buried treasures of that era on the tour, charting a course from her first album to her latest and the many highlights along the way.

Kate Miller-Heidke’s The Sirens and Stars Tour hits Albany Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, June 29; Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 1; Margaret River Heart on Friday, July 2; and Astor Theatre, Perth, on Saturday, July 3, 2027. Tickets are on sale on Thursday, November 12 from katemillerheidke.com

Prev x