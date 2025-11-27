Karrak breaks new ground with return single Garden

Bunbury-born singer-songwriter Karrak Gregory is stepping back into the spotlight this month, unveiling a new single Garden, his first release in three years. Karrak will celebrate the release with his debut live performance at Froth Craft Brewery in Bunbury on Thursday, November 27, followed by a show at Four5Nine Bar at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, November 28. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Karrak to find out how the journey of creating Garden reflected his own artistic and personal growth over the past few years.

Congrats on the release of your new single, Garden. How long has this song been in the works for, and how does it feel to finally be releasing it out into the world?

This song has been on and off for years, intertwined with the ups and downs of my mental health. However, this past year, I really knuckled down on it—alongside the rest of my upcoming EP. When I released my first two songs, they were both surrounded by so much anxiety—fearing criticism and the public eye. But with Garden, I’ve felt proud. Something changed in my perspective. Instead of being anxious, I’ve been excited. This release has felt fantastic and freeing—and I’m just absolutely stoked to be sharing my music with the world again.

It’s been a few years since your last music came out. What would you say is the biggest difference between you and your music now compared to your last release?

My perspective has had a huge change, alongside a definite improvement in skill. My previous releases were shrouded in thoughts such as, “Will people really like this?” and “I don’t know if I’ll ever make better music.” Back then, I would release a song, and that was it. I wouldn’t promote, I wouldn’t play gigs—’Karrak’ was just a few songs on Spotify. But now? I’m filled with passion. I can’t wait for people to hear my upcoming EP, and I can’t wait to perform live. I can’t wait to do more and more. My music has certainly stepped up a notch in quality and passion, and I’m taking things seriously. I don’t want to be just two songs and an empty profile anymore. I want to be an artist.

How did you go about getting the song recorded? Did you record and produce it yourself, or did you have some help along the way?

As for my music? I do everything myself—a bit of a one-man band. I produce, write, sing, and record—and now, I do all my promotion, social media, booking live shows, and more. But the creative space is a collaborative one—I’ve certainly been back and forth with many fellow creatives in regard to promotion and live gigs, and I hope to collaborate on some music soon. But I try to do as much as I can myself. Staying independent and being collaborative aren’t mutually exclusive. And I want to give a huge shoutout to my mentor, Sinead O’Hara. I would not be where I am, taking such big steps in my career, without her. And of course, a huge thank you to my family, friends and everyone who’s been so supportive over the years and past months—as well as my partner, who did Garden‘s cover art. She nailed what I was looking for!

What message would you most like listeners to take away when they listen to Garden?

‘Garden‘ is a sanctuary. It’s a place to stop and relax and forget everything else, just for a few minutes. I hope listeners feel that when they hear the song. I want people to remember to take breaks, take deep breaths, and take a step back from time to time. Find your sanctuary. There’s so much to enjoy in life and there are things you may never notice until you have a change of pace.

You’ll be performing this music live for the first time this week with shows in Bunbury and Perth. How are you going about bringing these songs to life on stage?

The weeks building up to the shows have been ups and downs with nerves and excitement. Prepping has been a lot of work, and coming down to crunch time, some anxiety kicks in. I’m wondering if it’s all going to come together. But then it comes to rehearsals; just letting loose on a practice stage has me craving more. As for how I will bring these songs to life on stage? With lots of energy. I’m stoked to have such an awesome line-up on the 28th at the Rosemount in Perth—having other artists alongside you definitely brings out the motivation and courage.

But all my songs are dance-worthy and energetic—and I want to bring those good vibes I’ve crafted into my songs to the stage with my presence and out to the audience. As the artist, you are the trendsetter. If you’re having a good time, the crowd will too. And I know I’m going to have a blast.

Karrak plays Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, on Thursday, November 27, and Four5Nine Bar at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, November 28, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

