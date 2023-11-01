It’s a beautiful morning: The Drums announce 2024 Australian tour

The Drums, ie the solo project of New York indie rocker Jonathan Pierce, have announced an Australian tour this summer. The Drums will play in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide before wrapping up the tour with a show at Freo.Social on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The long-awaited return down under comes more than a decade since the band hit Australian festival stages at Groovin’ The Moo (2011) and Laneway (2012) following the release of their acclaimed self-titled debut album and its breakout single Let’s Go Surfing.

The Drums had slimmed down to a duo of Pierce and guitarist Jacob Graham by the time their third album Encyclopedia came out 2014. Graham left before the release of 2017 album Abysmal Thoughts and The Drums have operated as Pierce’s solo project ever since.

The Drums will tour in support of their sixth album Jonny, which came out in October 2023. Named after frontman Jonathan Pierce, the album delves into the confronting deep-rooted childhood trauma that he experienced while growing up in a cult-like religious community in upstate New York.

Fans are told they can expect all the hits plus new songs, characterised by shimmering guitars, reverb, modular synthesisers, and drum machines — a unique and unmistakable signature of The Drums.

The Drums play Freo.Social on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, November 7 from oztix.com.au



Prev x