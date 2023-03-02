International pop sensation Peach PRC drops sweet tour news

Peach PRC will tour Australia this year, hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane in support of her debut EP, Manic Dream Pixie, which comes out on Friday, April 28.

Perth fans will get a chance to catch the international pop sensation live when she performs at Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 11.

With an audience of over 2 million TikTok followers and a combined 3.5 million followers across socials, Peach PRC has generated over 120 million combined artist streams.

Manic Dream Pixie‘s first single, Perfect For You, pays tribute to the Paris Hilton hit Stars Are Blind and sees Peach PRC entangled in a “wild all-female love triangle regardless of the costs.”

Launching her TikTok page in 2019, Peach PRC has cultivated an undeniably style and persona characterised by her debut single Josh, the ultimate kiss-off to the worst ex ever, raking in over 27 million streams and counting. In 2022 Peach PRC released the single God Is A Freak, catching the attention of pop music titans Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Tranter. On its heels, she teamed up with Grammy Award-nominated powerhouse songwriter Bonnie McKee for the 2022 banger Forever Drunk.

Peach PRC’s Manic Dream Pixie is out Friday, April 28, 2023. Peach PRC’s national tour hits Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 11. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 7 from secretsounds.com

