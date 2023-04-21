How to create a fun outdoor space for children

This is a sponsored article.

There are a myriad of fantastic ways to encourage kids to play outdoors. While more and more kids are using tablets and phones, you can create a fun space that will make your kid want to put away the tablet and play outside. Playing outside is wonderful for both children’s physical and mental wellbeing, especially given the fast pace of our modern lives.

But, how do you encourage your kids to play outside? Well, you have to create a fun, creative outdoor play area where they just love spending time. This doesn’t need to be hard or too expensive. In this article we will share some of our favourite tips and tricks and ideas for creating an outdoor friendly outdoor space for children. It can seem like a big and daunting job to transform your garden or outdoor space into a space that kids will genuinely love, but trust us, turning your outdoor space into a kid-friendly zone does not need to be a hard job.

Get some fun outdoor play equipment for kids

One of the easiest and best ways to create a fun outdoor space for children is by investing in some outdoor play equipment. From swings and slides to trampolines and climbing fences, there are a myriad of options to choose from. When you select outdoor play equipment, it is important to choose play equipment that is appropriate for your child’s age, and always ensure that the equipment meets safety standards.

Active play all the way

We live in a world where children are spending more and more time in front of a screen, and it is not unusual for even young kids to spend hours in front of a screen every day. However, in Australia no more than one hour of screen time a day is recommended for 2-5 year olds. That is why you need to create an outdoor space that encourages children to get lots of active play in. Active play is healthy, but it is actually also essential for kids to develop their gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. Active play includes jumping, climbing, hopping, sliding, and running. For instance, a trampoline or a climbing frame are great options for encouraging active play in a safe and fun way.

A secret treehouse

What could possibly be more fun than a treehouse? If you have the space (and the trees), a treehouse is a fun addition to your outdoor space. It provides an adventurous and fun environment for young children to play in. If you are feeling handy and you are up for a little DIY project, you can build your own treehouse. Otherwise you can purchase a premade treehouse. No matter what, it will be a great place for children to play, relax, and read. Of course make sure the treehouse is safe and built with sturdy materials.

Get a playhouse for your little ones

Many adults have fond memories of playing in playhouses as a kid, and you can pass all that fun on to your own children. A playhouse is especially ideal for younger children as they provide a safe and fun environment for them to play in. Just like with the treehouse you can build your own playhouse or buy a premade playhouse.

Let your kids play in sand with a sand box

If you have ever taken your kids to the beach, you have probably noticed how much fun they have playing in the sand. So why not bring all that fun into your backyard with a sand box? Sand play allows children to explore and create, and it can also help develop their fine motor skills. But, remember not to bring the sand from the beach home – the sand needs to be clean and free of contaminants.

Get ready for some water fun

Water play is a fun way for both you and your children to stay cool and have a great time during the scorching hot Aussie summer months. Get a water slide, water balloons, a sprinkler or even just a bucket of water and let the fun begin. Make sure your kids are supervised at all times.

Create a kid-friendly vegetable garden

A vegetable garden can be a really fun way to teach children about nature, nutrition and the environment. Help your children plant and care for a small vegetable garden, and encourage them to harvest and eat the veggies when they are ready.

Create kid-friendly outdoor spaces with vidaXL

If you are looking for more inspiration and ideas to help you create a fun outdoor space for your children, vidaXL offers a wide range of outdoor play equipment. Here you will find everything from garden swings to climbing sets and playhouses to jumping mats.

