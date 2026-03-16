How to Choose the Right Mattress Size for Your Bedroom

Choosing the right mattress size is one of the most important decisions you will make when setting up a bedroom. Yet most people spend hours comparing comfort ratings and materials without ever asking whether the mattress will actually fit their room properly.

The reality is that a mattress that is technically comfortable can still ruin your sleep experience if it is the wrong size for your space. A king-size bed crammed into a small room leaves no walking space, makes the room feel claustrophobic, and creates daily frustration every time you try to open a wardrobe door. Equally, a single mattress in a spacious master bedroom leaves a couple with barely enough room to sleep without disturbing each other.

This guide covers everything you need to know — standard mattress dimensions, how to measure your room correctly, and a clear breakdown of which size suits different sleeping situations.

Why Mattress Size Matters More Than Most People Think

Sleep researchers consistently find that restricted movement during sleep is one of the leading causes of poor sleep quality in couples. When two adults share a mattress that is too narrow, every shift from one person disturbs the other, fragmenting sleep cycles and causing fatigue even after a full night in bed.Sleep Health Foundation Australia

Beyond sleep quality, mattress size directly affects how a bedroom feels and functions day-to-day. Interior designers and consumer experts recommend leaving at least 60 to 75 centimetres of clearance on each side of the bed and at the foot to allow comfortable movement, easy bed-making, and room for furniture – Bedroom Planning Guide

Standard Mattress Sizes in Australia

Australian mattress sizes follow standard dimensions that differ slightly from US and UK measurements. Always check these before purchasing, especially when buying a bed frame and mattress separately.

Mattress Size Width (cm) Length (cm) Best For Min. Room Size Single 92 cm 188 cm Kids / Solo / Guest 2.5m x 3m King Single 107 cm 203 cm Teens / Tall Adults 3m x 3.5m Double 138 cm 188 cm Small Couples / Singles 3m x 3.5m Queen ★ 153 cm 203 cm Couples / Master Bedrooms 3.5m x 4m King 183 cm 203 cm Couples / Large Rooms 4m x 4.5m

How to Measure Your Bedroom Before Buying

Measuring your bedroom properly takes less than ten minutes and can save you from a costly mistake. Follow these steps before committing to any size.

Step 1 – Measure the full room dimensions. Write down the length and width in centimetres. Do not rely on memory or estimates.

Step 2 – Identify fixed obstacles. Note the location of doors, windows, built-in wardrobes, and power points. A door that swings into the bedroom must have full clearance to open.

Step 3 – Plan your walking clearance. Allow at least 60 cm of clear space along each side of the bed you walk along. If both people need to get up independently, allow clearance on both sides.

Step 4 – Allow space for furniture. Bedside tables typically need 45 to 60 cm of wall space each. A wardrobe or dresser may need to sit on a wall the bed does not reach.

Step 5 – Mock up the dimensions on the floor. Use tape or newspaper to map out the mattress size before buying. This gives a clear visual of how the bed will feel in the space.

Which Mattress Size Is Right for You?

Single Mattress (92 x 188 cm)

A single mattress is the right choice for children, teenagers, and compact guest bedrooms. It works in rooms as small as 2.5 by 3 metres while still leaving space for a wardrobe and desk.

Adults using a single for themselves typically find it limiting over time. A king single adds 15 centimetres of width and a more comfortable 203 cm length — worth considering for taller teenagers or adults in a small space.

Double Mattress (138 x 188 cm)

A double mattress gives a solo sleeper plenty of room and works as an affordable option for couples in small apartments. However, two adults sharing a double have only 69 centimetres of width each — roughly the same as a single — which becomes restrictive quickly.

For couples planning to share long-term, a queen mattress is almost always the better long-term investment.

Queen Mattress (153 x 203 cm) — The Most Versatile Choice

A queen mattress is the most popular size in Australian bedrooms, and for good reason. It provides enough sleeping space for couples to move comfortably without constantly disturbing each other, while still fitting into a standard master bedroom with room to spare.

In a 3.5 by 4 metre bedroom — typical of most Australian homes built in the last 30 years — a queen mattress leaves space for two bedside tables, a wardrobe along one wall, and a 65 cm clearance path on each side of the bed. The room still feels open and functional, not cramped.

For couples who want the best balance between sleeping comfort and practical bedroom layout, investing in a quality queen mattress is the most logical long-term decision. It suits most room sizes, is widely available in all comfort styles, and is generally more affordable than king options.

King Mattress (183 x 203 cm)

A king mattress adds 30 centimetres of width compared to a queen, giving each person the equivalent of a single bed to sleep on. This is meaningful for couples where one or both partners are restless sleepers, for those who co-sleep with young children, or simply for anyone who values maximum space. If your bedroom is large enough, explore the full mattress range at Levede to compare options across all sizes.

The trade-off is room size. A king mattress needs a bedroom of at least 4 by 4.5 metres to maintain comfortable clearance on all sides. In a standard-sized room, a king often means compromising on furniture or accepting a cramped feel. If your room is standard sized, the queen will serve you better.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing Your Mattress Size

Room dimensions — Measure first, shop second. Never assume a mattress will fit.

Number of sleepers — Couples need significantly more space than solo sleepers.

Sleep movement — Active or restless sleepers benefit from extra width to avoid disturbing a partner.

Height of sleepers — Anyone over 185 cm should look at mattresses with a 203 cm length minimum.

Children and pets — If young children or pets regularly share the bed, factor in that extra space.

Budget — Larger mattresses cost more to buy and fit out with quality linen and bed frames.

Future plans — A couple planning a family may want to size up earlier rather than replace a mattress in two years.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Buying based on price alone. A cheap double may seem like a saving,but replacing it with a queen in two years costs far more in the long run.

Not accounting for the bed frame. A queen mattress in a queen bed frame takes up more floor space than the mattress alone. Always use frame dimensions when planning.

Ignoring the length. Width gets most of the attention, but a 188 cm mattress is noticeably short for anyone approaching 180 cm or taller. Always check both dimensions.

Assuming bigger is always better. In a smaller room, a king mattress creates daily frustration. Choose the size that fits the room well, not just the largest you can physically squeeze in.

Final Thoughts

The right mattress size is the one that fits your room comfortably, suits the number of people sleeping in it, and still allows the bedroom to function well as a living space.

For most Australian couples in a standard master bedroom, a queen mattress delivers the best balance of sleeping space, room functionality, and value. It is large enough to sleep comfortably without being so large that it dominates the room.

Take the time to measure your bedroom before you shop, use the size guide in this article to shortlist your options, and mock up the dimensions on your floor before committing. A few minutes of planning will make the difference between a bedroom that works perfectly and one that feels frustrating every single day.

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