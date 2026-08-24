How Australian Music Fans Follow New Releases While Traveling Overseas

Being away from home does not mean you have to be unaware of what is happening back there. For an Australian music fan, even a new song may come out when you are on the train in London, in your hotel in Tokyo, or even when you are having breakfast in Bali. In just a few minutes, your friends will start sending the song, artists will be posting their clips, radio stations will talk about it, and all of social media will be discussing it.

Of course, travelling abroad may bring certain difficulties to you as a music fan. Catalogues may differ by country, the release time may be different, the internet connection in the foreign country may not be reliable, and sites and services from Australia may behave a bit differently when used in another country.

However, with a bit of preparation and organisation, most travellers will be able to enjoy their holidays and listen to new Australian releases without any problems.

Know When New Music Will Be Released

First of all, it is essential to know when new songs are coming out. Most Australian music fans usually follow their favourite artists on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and even via email, where artists can announce their future singles, albums, EPs and tours.

It becomes especially handy when you are moving across several time zones. The music release announced for a specific date in Australia may fall at a totally different local time depending on the way the artist or the record company releases the music in the foreign country.

In addition to using social media notifications, it is wise to keep a release calendar. List all the singles, albums and events in it before going abroad. This can be really useful when you follow several artists simultaneously.

When you follow an artist directly, you also lower the risk of not receiving the music release notification. Although record labels and music platforms may offer you some recommendations, the algorithms can become unpredictable when you are travelling. Therefore, notifications from the artists themselves will depend less on your location.

Download the Necessary Music Before Travelling

One of the simplest ways to ensure you can enjoy listening to music abroad without any trouble is to get ready in advance and prepare your offline listening library.

Services like Spotify and Apple Music allow you to download songs for listening in offline mode. For instance, Apple Music allows subscribers to listen online and offline. This includes downloading playlists and whole albums.

Before getting on the plane, create several useful playlists. One of them can be dedicated to your favourite artists, another one can include the upcoming albums that you will definitely want to listen to repeatedly, and the last one can be created for listening during flights and other trips.

Downloading songs and albums is really useful when you are travelling because the mobile internet may not be so reliable. The Wi-Fi network in the airport may be slow, in the hotel it may not always be stable, and international roaming can become really expensive.

It is advisable to check your library before leaving home. Listen to the tracks in offline mode to make sure everything works fine.

Proper preparation in advance can also save your battery. Listening to a track continuously using a mobile internet connection is more resource-consuming than playing it using offline mode.

What Happens When You Are Travelling?

Another myth is that your country becomes different when you leave it to travel abroad. However, this is not always true.

According to Spotify, short trips and holidays in another country where the service is available do not require the user to change the account country or region. However, free users may use the service from another country or region for 14 days.

The situation changes when you move to another country for a longer period of time. The account country is determined by the place of account registration, and it can affect the prices and catalogue availability. Premium users may also need to provide a payment method from the new country.

Thus, it is very important to understand this when you go on holiday in another country for some weeks.

Apple accounts also have other rules. As Apple mentions, changing the region or country of your Apple Account may require additional actions. First of all, it means spending all the money on the account. It also requires unsubscribing from all the subscriptions and providing a payment method for the new region. Additionally, some content may become unavailable in the other region.

Therefore, travellers should not change their Apple or streaming account region just because they left the country.

Maintain Your Australian Streaming Accounts When Travelling

For many travellers, it is the best option to leave their usual Australian accounts and subscriptions unchanged during a short trip abroad.

It is very helpful if your playlist, recommendations and the whole library are built around Australian music. Changing the region can change the prices, catalogue availability and subscriptions, and it will not give you anything extra during a regular holiday.

For instance, an Australian Spotify user can use the service abroad during short trips, provided the service is available in the foreign country.

There is another reason why it is better to maintain your accounts unchanged while abroad. Your personal music library becomes familiar and convenient for you.

It does not mean, however, that all of the Australian songs will become unavailable abroad. Music availability depends on the licensing agreements, the platform you are using and the place of listening. Therefore, some songs can become available at a different time or can be unavailable.

If the release is important for you, it is better to have it in your offline library before you leave home.

Using a VPN on MacBook During Holidays Abroad

It can become really helpful if you need to make your internet connection look as if it comes from Australia. This can be achieved on a MacBook using either a provider’s application or a built-in application on macOS.

As Apple explains, Mac users can configure a VPN connection through System Settings, Network and Add VPN Configuration, using the data from the provider’s instructions.

The procedure is quite simple for a traveller:

Select a reliable provider and install their macOS application.

Log into the account and select the Australian server if needed.

Connect to the server and then open the website or service you need to access.

Check if the connection is established before proceeding further.

Thus, the use of a VPN connection can be very helpful when using public Wi-Fi in hotels, airports and cafés. It provides an encrypted connection between your device and the server of the provider. In addition, you can get an Australian IP address using a VPN service.

For travellers, good VPN software for Mac becomes really useful for managing their connection from a MacBook.

However, a VPN should not be considered a general solution to change your streaming account country. A streaming platform can take into account various aspects when determining the availability of the music you can listen to, and changing your IP address does not change your account region or your licensing agreement. For instance, Spotify distinguishes between account country settings and trips abroad.

Therefore, it is better to use a VPN as a way to increase your security and improve your internet connection, while following the platform rules for international use.

Follow the Information About New Music Releases While Travelling

Streaming services are only part of the deal. To be aware of Australian releases, it is necessary to follow music news sources and artist communities.

Many Australian radio stations, magazines, record companies and individual artists release information about new songs, interviews and playlists on their websites. Also, social platforms may immediately give you information about the release of a new song or an unexpected release announcement by an artist.

This information is especially valuable when travelling abroad because the algorithms used by providers and social platforms can become less predictable. Spending some weeks outside of your home country can change the recommendations on streaming services and social platforms.

That is why it is useful to create your own list of Australian music accounts and visit them regularly. Instead of waiting for algorithms to recommend something, you can check the same sources every day.

The useful sources may include:

Official artist and record company accounts for release announcements and music videos.

Australian music sources, such as magazines, radio stations and playlist curators, for reviews and discovery.

Additionally, it is a great opportunity to discover smaller Australian artists whose songs may not be recommended on the streaming platform homepage.

Use Release Notifications Instead of Memorising Everything

Travel makes your life more complicated. Flights, sightseeing, work, changing time zones and unreliable internet may make it hard for you to remember that your favourite artist released a new song.

Therefore, it is necessary to set some reminders before going on holiday.

On the platforms where it is possible, enable release notifications. Follow the artist directly on their pages, turn notifications on for the most important accounts on social platforms and add the major releases to your calendar.

For the most important releases, set two reminders: one for the release time and another for later that day. Thus, your favourite album will not be forgotten because it was released while you were sleeping.

It is also necessary to be able to distinguish between announcements and rumours. Music communities can distribute screenshots, snippets and track lists, which may not be real information. Checking the accounts of the artist and the record company will prevent you from spreading incorrect information.

Take Advantage of Local Discoveries

Following Australian music while travelling does not mean ignoring the music of the country you are visiting.

In fact, travel can enrich your musical experience. An Australian fan of Australian music can find a local band while being abroad.

It is also easy to do this using streaming platforms. You can keep your Australian playlists and create another playlist for your discoveries made while travelling.

Local record stores, venues, radio stations and music festivals can also provide you with information about local artists and their music.

For those Australians who travel for months, this feature can become really pleasant.

Prepare for Unpredictable Internet Connections

Not all travel destinations have good internet access. A hotel may have a good Wi-Fi connection in the lobby but a poor one in your room. The train internet connection can become unstable halfway through the trip. And your mobile connection can fail when you cross borders.

Downloading music solves all these problems.

Before leaving the Wi-Fi zone, download enough tracks to cover the following flight, train ride or remote excursion. If you are travelling for several months, refresh your library periodically while being in a place with a good connection.

Also, you should have enough storage space. High-quality audio files require a lot of space when you download whole albums and playlists.

Finally, it is a good idea to carry a charger or power bank. Offline listening helps you reduce internet usage, but long listening sessions can still discharge your device.

Do Not Complicate Yourself When You Are Travelling

The best international music setup is usually simple. Use your Australian accounts on the platforms when possible, download the necessary music before travelling, follow artists directly and use notifications to stay informed.

A VPN can add another useful layer to your listening experience, helping you get a consistent internet connection and an Australian IP address when necessary, especially when using a MacBook abroad. But it should be complementary to your normal streaming setup.

With a bit of preparation in advance, it is possible to follow the Australian music scene while travelling abroad. A new song can be released thousands of kilometres away from you, and you can still listen to it, discuss it and learn about the music of Australia.

Conclusion

Australian music fans can now enjoy their music from anywhere because streaming services, downloads, artist notifications, music publications and reliable internet connection tools allow them to follow the releases of Australian artists wherever they go.

The main point here is preparation. Download the music you will definitely want, organise your playlists, check how your streaming services work when you travel and avoid unnecessary changes to account regions. If you travel with your MacBook, a VPN can help you maintain the connection and access an Australian server when necessary.

Most importantly, pay attention to the sources that really matter. If your favourite Australian artist drops a new song while you are abroad, a bit of preparation can really make the difference between listening to it on release day and learning about it weeks later.

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