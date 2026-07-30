Greentea Peng brews up Australian tour plans

English neo-soul artist Greentea Peng has just announced the Australian dates for her upcoming tour this November.

The singer-songwriter will visit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before hitting the stage at Astor Theatre on Monday, November 23.

During her time in Australia, the singer-songwriter will also make an appearance at the Strawberry Fields festival in New South Wales.

Known for blending vocals with reggae, dub and soul, and reverb-soaked electronics, Peng released her first EP Sensi, in 2018 but rose to fame after her 2019 performance of the single Downers with German music performance platform COLORS.

Releasing her first studio album Man Made in 2021, and second album Tell Dem It’s Sunny mid-2025, the South-London based artist made her television debut the same year, appearing on the British TV show Later… with Jools Holland.