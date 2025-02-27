Greek Island Hopping: The Ultimate 7-Day Itinerary to the Best Sun and Sea Adventure

Imagine yourself surrounded by clear blue water, warm sunshine, and charming villages painted in white and blue. That’s what Greek island hopping is all about!

It’s a super fun way to see a bunch of different islands, each with its own cool vibe, its own unique history, and its own delicious food. I remember the first time I went; I was blown away by how different each island was, even though they were all so close.

If you have a week to spare, I’ve got the perfect itinerary for you! This is the ultimate 7-day Greek island hopping trip for people who love the sun, the sea, and a little adventure.

I’ll walk you through my favorite plan to spend a week in the Greek Islands, giving you all the inside tips I’ve learned along the way.

Planning Your Greek Island Hopping Adventure

Before we dive into the islands, let’s talk about planning. Trust me, a little preparation and organization go a long way in making your trip smooth and enjoyable.

The best time to go is usually in May, June, September, or October. The weather is pleasant and warm—perfect for swimming and sunbathing—but it’s not super crowded like in July and August when everyone in Europe seems to be on vacation. I once went in August, and while it was still beautiful, the beaches were packed, and everything was more expensive.

Ferry versus Plane

You’ll need to figure out how to get from island to island. You can take a ferry or a plane. Of course, taking the ferry is usually cheaper and a fun way to see the sea. I personally love taking the ferry because you can sit on the deck, feel the sea breeze, and watch the islands go by.

Several ferry companies operate in Greece, and I recommend researching routes and schedules in advance. For example, Blue Star Ferries is a popular choice, offering reliable service and comfortable journeys between many islands. You can conveniently book your tickets online in advance.

But planes are faster, so that might be a better option if you’re short on time. Just be aware that flights can be more expensive, especially during peak season.

Accommodation

There are all sorts of places to stay, like hotels, guesthouses, and Airbnb. It depends on what you like and how much you want to spend.

Hotels usually offer more services, like daily cleaning and breakfast, but they can be pricier. Guesthouses are often family-run and offer a more local experience. Airbnbs can be a great option if you want more space or a kitchen.

I’ve stayed in all three types of accommodation, and each has its own appeal. I particularly loved staying in a small guesthouse in Naxos; the owners were so friendly and gave me great recommendations for local restaurants.

Budget

Speaking of spending, it’s good to have a budget. You’ll need money for your room, food, activities, and getting around.

A good rule of thumb is to budget around $100-$150 per day. This can change if you opt to book fancy hotels or only eat at expensive restaurants.

Eating at local tavernas (small Greek restaurants) is a great way to save money and experience authentic Greek cuisine. The portions are usually generous, and the prices are reasonable.

What to Bring

Here’s what I would usually pack when going on an island hopping adventure:

Sunscreen (trust me, the Greek sun is intense!)

A hat (to protect your face from the sun)

Comfortable shoes (you’ll be doing a lot of walking)

Swimsuit (obviously!)

Sunglasses (essential; give your eyes some protection too)

Adapter (if you’re coming from outside Europe)

A light jacket, sweater, or shawl (for cooler evenings)

A good book (for those ferry rides)

Better yet, audiobooks and earphones (seriously, I love to enjoy the island view while listening to various pre-downloaded audiobooks)

The Ultimate 7-Day Itinerary: Sun, Sea, and Island Bliss

Here’s my day-to-day itinerary for the perfect week of Greek island hopping:

Day 1: Arrival in Athens & Ferry to Mykonos

First, you’ll fly into Athens International Airport (ATH).

Then, you’ll take a taxi or bus to the Piraeus port (about a 45-minute drive).

From there, you’ll catch a ferry to Mykonos (the ferry ride usually lasts around 2-3 hours).

Once you get to Mykonos, check into your hotel or guesthouse and walk around Mykonos Town. It’s super IG-worthy, with white-washed buildings complimented by colorful flowers.

Day 2: Mykonos – Beaches & Nightlife

In the morning, hit up one of Mykonos’ famous beaches, such as the Paradise or Super Paradise. These beaches are known for their lively vibes and beach parties. If you’re looking for something quieter, try Elia or Ornos Beach.

In the afternoon, wander through the streets of Mykonos Town, check out the windmills (they’re famous landmarks), and do some shopping. You can find all sorts of souvenirs, from jewelry to clothes to local crafts.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can experience Mykonos’ wild nightlife. There are tons of bars and clubs to choose from.

Day 3: Santorini – Caldera Views & Volcanic Wonders

On the third day, you’ll take a ferry to Santorini (the ferry ride usually lasts around 2-3 hours).

Check into a hotel overlooking the caldera (the enormous volcano crater). Oia and Fira are good choices. These towns are perched on the caldera’s edge and offer stunning views.

In the afternoon, explore Oia’s blue-domed churches (they’re super Instagrammable!) and watch the sunset. The Santorini sunsets are famous for a reason: they’re absolutely stunning!

Day 4: Santorini – Exploring the Island

In the morning, hike from Fira to Imerovigli for incredible views. The hike is approximately 3 kilometers and takes around 1-2 hours. It’s an excellent way to see the caldera from different perspectives.

In the afternoon, visit the Akrotiri archaeological site (an ancient Minoan city buried in ash due to a volcanic eruption) or relax on the black sand beach of Perissa.

In the evening, have a nice dinner with a view of the caldera. There are plenty of restaurants to choose from, offering everything from traditional Greek food to international cuisine.

Day 5: Naxos – Beaches and Inland Charm

On day 5, you’re off to Naxos by ferry (the ferry ride usually lasts 1-2 hours).

Check into a hotel near Naxos Town (Chora). Naxos Town is a charming port town with a Venetian castle and a bustling waterfront.

In the afternoon, explore the Venetian Kastro and the Portara (a big doorway to an ancient temple). The Portara is an excellent spot to watch the island’s tantalizing sunsets.

In the evening, eat dinner at a restaurant by the sea and try local Naxian food. Naxos is known for its potatoes and cheeses.

Day 6: Naxos – Beaches and Mountains

In the morning, chill out on one of Naxos’ beaches, like Agios Prokopios or Plaka. These beaches are long and sandy, with crystal-clear water.

In the afternoon, rent a car and drive around the island. Visit the villages of Halki and Filoti. These villages are located in the mountainous interior of Naxos and offer a glimpse into traditional Greek life.

Day 7: Departure

Enjoy one last swim or walk around Naxos Town.

Then, take a ferry back to Athens for your flight home. Or, if you’re not ready to go home yet, you can extend your trip and visit more islands!

Here is a quick overview of the itinerary:

Day Island Activity Day 1 Mykonos Arrive, explore town Day 2 Mykonos Beaches, shopping, nightlife (optional) Day 3 Santorini Caldera views, Oia sunset Day 4 Santorini Hiking, Akrotiri, beach Day 5 Naxos Explore Naxos Town Day 6 Naxos Beaches, explore inland villages Day 7 Travel Head back to Athens

Alternatives to this itinerary:

If you are interested in other Greek islands, you can replace these islands with islands in the:

Dodecanese : (Rhodes, Kos)

Ionian islands : (Corfu, Zakynthos)

You will want to plan the islands nearby to make travel smooth and easy. For instance, Rhodes and Kos are relatively close, making them a good pairing. Similarly, Corfu and Zakynthos are easily accessible from each other. This can help cut down travel time and make your itinerary more efficient.

Tips for Making the Most of Your Trip

Here are some things I learned that can help you out:

Book your ferries ahead of time, especially if you’re going during the busy season. Ferries can sell out, so booking in advance is always best to avoid disappointment. Learn a few Greek words, like “hello” ( Yiasas ), “thank you” ( Efharisto ), and “goodbye” ( Antio ). Don’t be embarrassed if you’re not fluent; the locals would actually appreciate your effort to speak their language. Relax and enjoy the Greek way of life. Don’t rush! Take your time, savor the food, and enjoy the scenery. Try the local food. Each island has its own specialty dishes. In Mykonos, try the louza (cured pork). In Santorini, try the fava (yellow split pea puree). In Naxos, try the potatoes and cheeses. Ferries can sometimes be late, so be prepared for that. Pack a book or some music to keep yourself entertained. Be friendly to the locals and take care of the environment. Be responsible, dispose of your rubbish properly, and respect local customs. Don’t be afraid to get lost. Sometimes, the best discoveries are made when you wander to random off-the-beaten paths.

Final Thoughts

Greek island hopping is a fantastic experience. You get to see so many beautiful places and have much fun in the sun and sea. It’s a trip that will stay with you for a lifetime.

I hope this itinerary helps you create your own dream island getaway. Remember to be flexible, embrace the unexpected, and, most of all, have fun!

So what are you waiting for? Start planning your Greek island adventure today!

