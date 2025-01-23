Go full charge at East Perth Power Station for Perth Festival 2025

Perth Festival is set to electrify at the East Perth Power Station this summer, transforming the iconic landmark into a vibrant hub of music, food and culture from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, March 2.

“Bringing the East Perth Power Station back to life with music and art is a significant moment for Perth Festival and the city,” says Perth Festival Artistic Director Anna Reece. “This iconic site has been a part of Perth’s history for generations, and we are thrilled to fill it with fresh energy and transform it into a cultural heartbeat for our city.”

Every Wednesday to Sunday afternoon, visitors can experience Casa Musica, a free event inspired by the lively piazzas of southern Europe. This free event offers a taste of global music and culture from across the Indian Ocean rim and beyond, featuring acts from Réunion Island, South Africa, India and Italy.

After dark, the Power Station will pulsate with energy as the Main Stage comes alive. This unique space, inspired by iconic venues like London’s Printworks, will retain its industrial grit, with steel beams and a cavernous dancefloor.

The opening night will feature an all-First Nations line-up, headlined by the multi-award-winning electronic duo, Electric Fields.

Other highlights include German pianist, composer, producer and celebrated performer Nils Frahm; Midnight Oil’s legendary frontman Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos; local ‘queerlectro popnoir’ group Alter Boy; and Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp.

There is also set to be a kaleidoscopic mash-up of African and electronic elements by Ibibio Sound Machine fronted by Nigerian singer Eno Williams; Egyptian-Australian DJ Moktar, renowned for mixing house and techno music with traditional Arabic instrumentation; and C.FRIM, who will throw down blends of rap, afrobeat, dancehall and grime with esoteric house, techno and everything in between.

Beyond the music, Boorloo Contemporary is a new initiative of Perth Festival that commissions and fosters genre-defying, cutting edge artworks that connect with tradition and anticipate the future. Shaped by a group of First Nations curators and arts leaders, it will present immersive works that explore light, sound, ceremony, storytelling, and relationships between new and old technologies.

When the sun sets, the façade of the Power Station will serve as a spectacular backdrop for an ambitious art commission. Featuring projected works from Noongar artists Allan Yarran, Ilona McGuire and Daniel Hansen, the walls will come alive each night as they become a canvas for Boorloo Contemporary.

Perth Festival’s program at the East Perth Power Station runs from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, March 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from perthfestival.com.au

