Girish and the Chronicles turn up the volume for South Asian rock takeover

Oz Dhun Live is set to light up Metro City this weekend, bringing a powerful celebration of South Asian rock to the Northbridge venue on Saturday, March 28, with tickets on sale now. Leading the lineup are Girish and The Chronicles, whose classic hard-rock sound and high-energy performances have seen them share stages with Guns N’ Roses and gain global recognition after appearing on America’s Got Talent. They’ll be joined on the night by Nepali rock legend Deepak Bajracharya with The Rhythm Band, as part of Oz Dhun Live’s push to bring more multicultural music events to Perth. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Girish and The Chronicles to find out what audiences can expect on the night and why they’re excited to represent South Asia’s unique music and culture on stage.

Congratulations on headlining the new South Asian rock festival, Oz Dhun Live! How are you feeling about the upcoming performance at Metro City?

It feels great, honestly. Headlining Oz Dhun Live is a big moment, not just for us but for South Asian rock as a whole. Metro City has a solid reputation as a live venue, and we’re coming in with full force. There’s a certain electricity when you know the crowd is there for rock, and we’re ready to give them everything we’ve got.

Nepali rockers Deepak Bajracharya & The Rhythm Band are also performing at Oz Dhun Live. Are you excited to share the stage with them?

Absolutely. There’s a strong sense of familiarity and shared roots when we play alongside artists from the region. Deepak Bajracharya & The Rhythm Band have their own legacy and sound, and that makes the lineup even more exciting. It’s not just a gig; it’s a celebration of where we all come from musically.

Oz Dhun Live is a unique event celebrating South Asian rock music. Why do you think it is so important to represent this genre in the WA festival circuit?

Because it deserves to be heard on a global stage. South Asian rock has depth, identity, and a unique flavour that blends culture with pure rock energy. Bringing it into the WA festival circuit breaks stereotypes and expands what people expect from the region. It’s about showing that rock ‘n’ roll isn’t bound by geography.

You’ve got three albums under your belt and recently released a rock-inspired cover of Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain. What tracks can fans expect to hear on the Oz Dhun Live stage?

We’re definitely bringing in the heavy hitters from our albums, the songs that people connect with the most. There’ll be a mix of high-energy anthems and some melodic moments as well. And yes, the Set Fire To The Rain cover is making its way into the set. We’ve reimagined it in our own style, and it hits hard live.

How would you describe your show to someone who’s never seen Girish and The Chronicles perform live before?

Raw, loud, and unapologetic. It’s not just about playing songs; it’s about creating a moment. There’s energy, there’s interaction, and there’s a certain unpredictability. We come from a very old-school rock mindset, so when we’re on stage, it’s all in.

You guys have performed internationally, sharing stages with Guns N’ Roses and appearing on America’s Got Talent last year. What has been your favourite place to perform live?

That’s a tough one, because every place has its own vibe. But there’s something special about playing in front of audiences who don’t know you yet and still winning them over. Those moments stay with you. Having said that, Australia has been incredible to us. The crowds here really understand rock music.

What are your plans for the rest of the year? Do you have any more special live events lined up or new music on the horizon?

We’re working on new material, so that’s definitely on the horizon. There are also more live shows coming up, both here and internationally. The focus right now is to keep building momentum, release new music, and take it to as many stages as possible.

Oz Dhun Live hits Metro City on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au. For updates on this event, follow Oz Dhun Live on Instagram.

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