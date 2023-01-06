Get pumped up for new circus comedy romp ‘Werk It!’

All-new circus comedy Werk It! lands at Fringe World this summer, lighting up the Big Top at Pleasure Garden from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 19 (get more info and tickets here). Featuring unforgettable skills from hula hoop sensation Lisa Lottie (Bernie Dieter), award-winning Vincent van Berkel (Circus Oz), manipulation idol Richard Sullivan (TCC), real-life strong woman Cassia Jamieson (Circa) and fierce as hell Malia Walsh (Stinky), it’s shaping up an unmissable, hip-thrusting, dance party. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to Werk It!‘s Josh Sherrin to find out why Perth audiences are in for a treat.

Congrats on bringing Werk It! to Fringe 2023. How does it feel to bringing this show over to WA?

We are so excited, Fringe World is the best festival in the world with the best audiences. We predict that the show is going to be so much fun that there will be a dance party outside the venue every night.

Your team has dazzled audiences across the world with award-winning shows like Can’t Face, but how is Werk It! different from what your group Circus Trick Tease have done before?

Werk It! is a little bit faster, bigger tricks and a lot more comedy. Perth, you are in for a treat.

What’s something we’ll see at your show we won’t see anywhere else at Fringe World?

Yes! We have an aerial keg which will swing above the audience while a performer dances on top of it…. And that is just the warm up.

Were the characters in this show, or their routines, inspired by real aerobics stars? It must have been a fun show to do ‘research’ for?

We have based the characters on our best acrobatic moves. For example, the woman who is the human skipping rope is a little bit loose and flexible, the strong woman will floor you with one look and Richard has a whole scene centred around his incredible 90’s moustache.

What are the best tunes to soundtrack getting yourself in shape?

Without a doubt, Pump up the Jam is the finest Werk Out track EVER!

For those of us attending, what makes the perfect outfit if we want to ‘Werk It’ ourselves?

Wear some layers because the show and our fine acrobats will have you in a hip-thrusting fever from all the cheering, laughing and clapping.

