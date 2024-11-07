Fremantle Long Table Dinner to raise funds for people experiencing homelessness

The Fremantle Long Table Dinner is set to return this month, taking over Fremantle’s iconic Naval Store on Saturday, November 16. The beloved annual event raises funds to support people experiencing homelessness, bringing the community together for a night of fine dining, entertainment, and fundraising, with a special Marine Steampunk theme in a nod to its home in Fremantle.

A partnership between St. Patrick’s Community Support Centre (St. Pat’s) and The National Hotel, this year’s event moves indoors to the Naval Store, with a capacity of just 400 guests. The decision to change location was made following feedback from our guests, who wanted a more intimate event with which to celebrate the best of our port city.

St. Pat’s hopes the new location will allow it to raise a similar figure to last year, allowing it to continue providing accommodation, meals, healthcare, and much, much more to people doing it tough in our community.

The venue, which has welcomed visitors to Fremantle since 1935, provides an ideal backdrop for this year’s steampunk theme and ensures a fantastic night will be had, whatever the weather. Guests will be encouraged to don steampunk-inspired attire—whether as Victorian naval captains, mechanical mermaids, or deep-sea adventurers—or come as themselves!

Guests will be treated to a three-course meal prepared by the team from The National Hotel, offering a menu that celebrates local produce along with WA wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages provided by partners such as Little Creatures Brewery, Leeuwin Estate and Greenskin Wine.

Entertainment will feature Famous Sharron as MC, live performances from Rocks & Rhubarb, the jazz-infused group Quiet Country, and fire performance troupe Dangerous Delights before reaching a crescendo with Brass Party.

A large number of local businesses have generously contributed vouchers and items for both a silent auction, which will begin the week prior to the event, and a live auction on the night, hosted by Scott Wilson from Gift of the Gavel. Guests will have the chance to bid on fabulous prizes, including travel packages and holiday homes. In addition, a raffle with wonderful prizes will be sold before, during, and after the event.

St. Pat’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Piu said the event, which has raised more than $800,000 in support of people experiencing homelessness since 2016, reflects the heart of Fremantle.

“The Fremantle Long Table Dinner is a celebration of our city’s compassion and creativity. Every year, people come together to help St. Pat’s raise the funds we need to continue caring for a growing number of vulnerable people. But it’s also about showcasing young artists, local businesses, and the diverse, inclusive community we’re proud to call home.”

The Fremantle Long Table Dinner takes over the Naval Store on Saturday, November 16, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fremantlelongtable.com.au

