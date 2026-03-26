Expressions of interest open for WA Music Week 2026

West Australian Music (WAM) has announced that expressions of interest are now open for WA Music Week, which is set to take over Walyalup, Fremantle, from Friday, August 7, to Sunday, August 16.

As the second-largest music showcase and conference in Australia, WA Music Week celebrates Western Australia’s original music scene, spotlighting the artists, industry and venues that shape its community. WAM’s WA Music Week flagship events have a strong history of showcasing local artists who go on to achieve national and international success.

WAMCon is one of the largest music conferences in Australia and provides networking opportunities and skills development from speakers and panellists from across the country.

Expressions of interest are now open for bands and musicians to apply for the WAM Showcase, which takes place on Saturday, August 15, across four Fremantle venues. Selected artists will perform in front of industry delegates attending WAMCon and gain valuable opportunities to build networks and develop their careers.

Artists can also apply to the Artist Development Program, which takes career-ready musicians through a series of business and artistic capacity-building workshops with industry experts.

Venues and promoters are encouraged to apply to present a WA Music Week event with support from WAM, with the WA Music Week Programmed Events initiative championing original music while highlighting new concepts, underrepresented communities, genres and scenes across Western Australia.

Additionally, regionally based industries and artists can apply for dedicated travel support and opportunities, including the Regional Gathering, which will be held on Thursday, August 13, at Freo.Social.

“WAM is excited to bring our WA Music Week conference and showcase to one of the world’s most iconic music cities this August,” said WAM’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Whittle. “Fremantle has long been a beating heart of music in Australia, incubating some of the nation’s best artists and maintaining a collection of storied live music venues.”

“Artist applications are now open, including the opportunity to perform to music industry figures from across the country who will come to Fremantle to see emerging West Australian talent at the WAM Showcase event.”

Applications for WA Music Week close on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Applications are now open for WA Music Week, which takes over Walyalup, Fremantle, from Friday, August 7, to Sunday, August 16, 2026. Applications close on Friday, May 1, 2026. For more information and to apply, head to wamusicweek.com.au

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