Electrolytes Tablets: A Fast-Acting Supplement You Should Consider

We’ve all been there. You hit your desired number of reps, your workout goes fine, you actually start to feel like you’re making progress, and when you look in the mirror, you can even spot the small but noticeable silhouette of a six-pack forming. It feels great, doesn’t it? Which is why it is often a shame when a fantastic exercise session is accompanied by the worst post-workout soreness you’ve felt in your life. But it’s a surprisingly common issue.

No matter how fit you are or how accustomed you are to high-intensity exercise, if you start sweating a lot, you will also lose some of your body’s critical electrolytes. How does it feel when you’re dealing with an electrolyte imbalance? Well, the best thing to do is probably to talk about my experience.

It’s Not Pleasant

Electrolyte deficiencies impact everyone a bit differently, as we don’t all have the same baseline for sodium, potassium, calcium, chloride or magnesium. But at least in my case, I know I’ve overdone it, and I need a couple of electrolyte pills, when I start dealing with severe cramps that don’t get better with rest.

Additionally, one other thing I typically notice is a heaviness in my body and prolonged fatigue, which only gets a bit better after hydration and eating something a bit salty. But other people have it even worse. Electrolyte deficiency, in some individuals, can cause brain fog, severe mental fatigue and headaches. Likewise, some experience heart palpitations and even mood and sleep disturbances.

For Some, Electrolyte Supplements Are a Lifesaver

Most of these symptoms are minor and get better with enough rest, a good meal and plenty of hydration. But during that time when they are present, their impact on your well-being can be significant. If I don’t take electrolytes tablets before leg day, I am simply unable to function after I finish my sets. Likewise, I can’t even imagine attempting to run more than a 5k without electrolyte pills before and after.

Maybe this is just me being more prone to electrolyte imbalances. But the science backs it up. Do you want to accelerate recovery times and minimise soreness after exercise? Then, electrolytes tablets are the way to go.

Who Should Take Electrolytes?

Naturally, since they are the group most prone to exhaustion and intensive sweating, readily available electrolytes tablets should be considered by those involved in high-intensity exercise routines. Are you a runner, cyclist, swimmer, or do you regularly partake in competitive team sports? Then, electrolyte supplements should be something like your second nature. But you don’t necessarily have to be an athlete in order to require extra electrolytes.

My first summer job, when I was still in high school, was as a beach boy, and it meant I had to work eight hours a day, under the intense summer sun, without too many cooling breaks, and without proper hydration. Why? Well, I was young, stupid, and I honestly thought I could toughen it up. But on the first of July, 2012, my ego took a big hit, as that was the first and only time I’ve ever passed out.

A Lesson in Personal Limits

I had to move something like thirty sun loungers from one side of the beach to the other, and I guess I’ve just passed out from the heat. As it turns out, I apparently lost no less than 3L of fluids in under one hour via intense sweating, and the medics who treated me on the spot had to give me an IV drip with saline solution, which contained chloride and sodium.

It was scary, but it’s something that is happening more and more under the rising temperatures specific to Australia. Electrolyte pills are a good option for construction workers, farmers, landscapers, or anyone, really, who works outdoors for hours on end with minimal to no sun protection. But it doesn’t stop here.

What’s the Connection Between the Keto Diet and Electrolytes?

You’ve probably heard of ketogenic diets and their scientifically attested efficiency for weight loss. But one common side effect of the keto diet is increased urination, which in turn will decrease your body’s natural sodium levels and thus lead to muscle weakness and lethargy. The so-called “keto fever” is common, and it typically occurs in the first two weeks after starting the diet. That said, it can be mitigated quite easily with the help of electrolytes tablets.

When you eat carbohydrates, your body releases insulin, which has the role of regulating the blood’s glucose levels. But insulin also instructs the kidneys to retain sodium. When you eat less carbs, however, as is the case in the keto diet, the body’s insulin levels drop, and thus the kidneys start to flush out more sodium than usual. How? Well, they will increase urine output, and thus, you will get rid of water weight. Water, however, doesn’t escape the body without attracting other critical electrolytes such as magnesium and potassium.

Are There Benefits to Pills and Tablets?

During the keto diet, your body’s sodium levels can drop by more 10%, and for sodium and magnesium, this percentage can be even greater. Likewise, due to glycogen depletion, you can also expect to lose around 3kg of water weight in the first two weeks after starting the diet. This is significant, and thus, supplementation with electrolyte pills should be high on your radar. But why go for pills or tablets?

When talking about electrolyte supplementation, most people think of powders or already-mixed beverages. But electrolyte pills, for many, are more advantageous as they are portable, they are often sugar-free, and they ensure precise dosing, anytime, without extra commitment.

A lot of electrolyte beverages and powders contain flavouring agents and sweeteners to make them more palatable. However, with pills and tablets, most of those agents are unnecessary. Electrolytes tablets are, therefore, a great option for people who are fasting or for those who are sensitive to artificial, taste-altering compounds.

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