From teacher to sports broadcaster to Fringe World: South Africa’s ’90 Day Comedian’ Dalin Oliver

South African Comedian Dalin Oliver is making his Fringe World debut with his laugh-a-line stand-up comedy show 90 Day Comedian, hitting Fremantle Comedy Factory from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 4; and The Laugh Resort at The Shoe Bar & Cafe from Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11 (get more info and tickets here). BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with the Cape Town-based former teacher and sports broadcaster spoke to find out the unique story behind his comedy career.

Congrats on bringing your show, 90 Day Comedian, to Fringe for the first time this summer. How long have you been planning to pay us a visit?

Thanks for the well wishes and love. I appreciate it big time. Performing in Australia has always been something that I’ve wanted to do as a comedian. Then in 2023, I took the big step and planned a five-city tour down under—performing in Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, and Perth. I spent a total of two months in your beautiful country and managed to get 54 performances under my belt. Eight were one-man show performances, and 46 were club comedy gigs. I’m over the moon that everything fell into place and that my first trip went well. There was so much on and off-stage love in each city, hence the reason for me returning so soon to perform at Fringe World. Every comedian I met said I should do the Festival, so here I am, busy prepping and beyond excited to pack my bags, gags and visit again.

You’ve recently wrapped up a tour of Australia. As someone coming from overseas, what did you find funny about Australia and its people?

Where do I start? (laughs) Only teasing. Honestly, there was so much I needed to adjust and adapt to. South Africa has everything Australia has, but back home, it’s more like a suggestion at times, compared to Australia, where everyone consistently listens and obeys the rules.

For example, almost everyone crosses the road at the pedestrian crossing, stops when ‘the person is red’, and walks when ‘the person is green.’ Back home, we tend to cross the road wherever you like if there are no cars coming and you get over safely. It’s a great way to save time; you should try it.

Australians obey the speed limit and pay their speeding fines. South Africans hardly obey the speed limit and hardly pay their speeding fines. We always tease and speak about using ‘a cousin’ who works in the traffic department as a connection to get a discount or better deal on traffic fines. This, of course, doesn’t have to be a real family member, but for that specific day, they will be your cousin. It’s only illegal and corrupt if you get caught, right? (laughs)

I wasn’t aware that the state rivalry was so big. Each state jabs or teases the other. The people are very proud and territorial. For example, when I was in Melbourne, I couldn’t say I liked Perth too much because people would look at me with so much confusion and ask me why. It’s a no-brainer; Perth is beautiful; why would you not like it?!

AFL is life (laughs). I wasn’t aware that AFL is that big in Australia. We watched the AFL final in Melbourne. I still don’t understand the rules, but I know that you need to wear short shorts and have a moustache and a mullet to be part of the team.

South Africans love greeting strangers and starting up random conversations. It’s one of our love languages as a nation and as people, I guess. Australians, on the other hand, do not love a random “good day mate.” On more than a few occasions, I greeted myself and ended up talking to myself too, because no one responded. I’m sure the Perth locals will greet us a bit more this time around. They were lovely when I previously visited.

Every year there seem to be more and more comedians coming out of Africa! What’s the comedy scene like there, and how do you feel African comedy is different from elsewhere?

It’s great to see more and more African comedians travelling, performing abroad, and building an international footprint.

There are 54 countries in Africa, and I haven’t visited or performed in enough of them to give an educated answer about the comedy scene as a whole. I know the scene is growing across the continent, but I’ll use South Africa as my reference point.

We have a funny, vibrant, and growing stand-up comedy scene with world-class comedians.

My beautiful country is a melting pot of people from different backgrounds and walks of life. Each province/state is extremely diverse. If I were to liken us to a dessert, it would be a trifle that’s filled with layers and layers of authenticity and delicious flavours.

The country’s diversity is reflected on stage and in comedians’ material and performances. The jokes, stories, and conversations are rooted in culture and identity and layered with raw and honest observations about our history, politics, socio-economic circumstances, and experiences as a people and nation, both past and present.

The comedy boom in South Africa happened in the late 1990s and early to mid-2000s. Fast forward 20 plus years, and the industry is in a great space with more and more gigs, new comedians, comedians travelling locally and internationally, appearing and performing on TV and radio, and being present in more media and industry spaces—on and off stage. I’m excited for the future of the South African and African stand-up comedy scene.

Before you became a comedian, you sharpened your wit as a school teacher! Who is better behaved, comedy audiences or schoolchildren?

(Laughs) I love this question. It’s a tough one, but I’d have to give it to the school children. They listen after being reprimanded, while audience members who heckle you tend to get louder and louder the more you speak to them.

School children are consuming sugar, which makes them hyperactive, while adults are consuming alcohol, which gives them all the confidence and superpowers in the world.

But we love the comedy audience members because they support our careers, and we love the school children because they give us the content for our careers. So, thanks to both for misbehaving.

You also work as a sports broadcaster. Do you find seeing the humour in things helpful when calling a game?

I’m a comedian first, so funny must always win. I’m a massive cricket fan and have always enjoyed the banter and rivalry between South Africa and Australia.

Most recently, well done to Australia for winning the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup. You beat South Africa in the semi-final. We were licking our wounds and wiping our tears with sandpaper back home (see what I did there? Sorry not sorry for the sandpaper jab).

Real talk: your men’s and women’s cricket teams really do well under pressure and show up at tournaments—respect and congrats on winning so many titles.

Here’s an example of a gag I’ve performed on stage, television, and radio. I always tease Marnus Labuschagne about the pronunciation of his surname. Then, after spending two months in your country, I was told that Australians love butchering names, surnames, and renaming people. Here’s the link to the gag for your readers; it’s on my Instagram page.

And if you ever need the right pronunciation, just remember to pronounce the “g” in Champagne—it’s the same rhyme scheme as “La – Boo – Skag (say the G like you’re griding it and stuck on it) – Knee.”

Marnus is one of the world’s best batters. What a talent! I tease, but I’m a massive fan.

You’ve also hosted sports stars on your show, The Late Late Tackle. Who was different in person from what you expected, and why?

Springbok Rugby player Eben Etzebeth was such a gentle giant—a true gentleman. He’s one of the best and most intimidating players in World Rugby—2.03 metres of pure muscle.

I had never met him or interacted with him before, and I expected him to be a bit more serious. It was the complete opposite. He was the best—singing karaoke, laughing, and sharing stories about personal Instagram pictures we pulled up on screen. He even told us about the time he went to a Premier League game and they thought he was England striker Peter Crouch—there was so much more he opened up about. What a legend!

His bromance with fellow Springbok captain and friend, Siya Kolisi, was world-class as well. This specific interview was with both. They represented the brotherhood, humility, and sincerity that the Springboks stand for. They are superstars, but they always make time for the everyday human who’s a fan of their on and off field work.

And are there any athletes you think could make it as comedians?

It’s a tough question, so here are my three athletes who always look like they’re having the most fun.

Shaquille O’Neal is hilarious. He’s honestly living his best life post-basketball. I love his cameos in movies and on Roast Battles. It’s great that he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

I’d love to see South Africa’s two-time Rugby Winning World Cup Captain Siya Kolisi do a 10-minute comedy set. I think he would knock it out of the park. He’s a man of the people, there for a good laugh, and such a cool human.

Roger Federer would smash it as well. He has some great banter with Trevor Noah in a recent commercial they filmed. His mum is also South African, which means that he automatically has funny bones.

I could go on forever, but then I’d just be fanboying over my favourite athletes.

What’s next for you after Fringe World? Any big plans for the rest of 2024?

These are always the toughest questions because I never know what’s next (laughs). Half the time, I feel like I’m winging it and figuring it out on the go. If you’d asked me “what’s next” when I planned my first Australia trip at the start of 2023, I don’t think I would have answered “Fringe World.” So for now, I’m looking to perform my one-man show, 90 Day Comedian, in as many countries as possible to people from all walks of life.

I’m trying my best to be present and enjoy the journey. Life moves so fast these days, and I don’t want to miss out on what’s happening now because I’m worried about what’s happening in the future. Now it sounds like I haven’t planned anything. I need to apply to more festivals—help! (laughs) Visit my website to see what’s happening next and if I’ve committed to any new projects. Thanks for being a good human.

Prev x