Dean Misdale brings the party of the millennium to Fringe World 2025

Nineties kids and 2000s Y2K enthusiasts unite! Dean Misdale is set to bring the “ultimate dance party experience” with their new show, Y2K – The Millennium Party. The show will bring cheesy singalongs, club bangers, and era-defining iconic tunes to Air Nightclub on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15—with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON caught up with presenter and performer Dean Misdale to talk about Y2K music and fashion and the new show.

Dean, thank you so much for joining us! Welcome back to Perth Fringe World 2025. You are certainly no stranger to the festival. How are you feeling as you prepare for the 2025 season?

This is my 10th year of performing at Fringe World, so I am beyond excited to get on stage and celebrate 10 years of being part of the number one event in Perth!

Y2K – The Millennium Party promises “a nostalgic 90-minute journey through the iconic music of the millennium.” What drew you to create a Y2K-themed show?

I grew up in this era. I started going to nightclubs in this era. I literally lived and breathed it, and to be honest, I still do! The music has stood the test of time, and people are still wanting to get out there and party to it…So why not do it!

What can audiences expect from the show?

DJ Wildflower will be on the decks playing non-stop bangers. I will be performing a few shows, plus there will be backup dancers, and maybe even an appearance from Miss Trunchbull from Matilda!

With only 90 minutes to honour a decade of iconic music, how did you even begin to select the songs for the show? Was there an element of ‘killing your darlings’?

We are still working on this, but yes, it is painfully difficult! Our current list of songs is over nine hours long, so it is going to be painstaking, but our goal is to absolutely cram as much in there as humanly possible!

How has Y2K music and culture influenced your style as a performer and artist?

As I mentioned earlier, I grew up right in the middle of it, and still to this day it is stamped all over my fashion and performance style. It is ingrained in me so much so I could join S Club 7 tomorrow, and I wouldn’t even need to rehearse!

Aside from your talented vocals, you’re also a celebrated drag artist with an impressive repertoire of tributary impersonations, including Adele—whom you then performed with on stage. Will audiences get to see some Y2K drag goodness in this show?

ONE MILLION PERCENT! I am working on a megamix of my faves, which will be the feature performance at the event, and I cannot wait to tear it up on stage!

How did the collaboration with DJ Wildflower come about?

We met many years ago at an event she was DJing at and I was singing, and we just clicked. We’ve been working together consistently since, including a few Fringe shows along the way. We both love the same types of music, we’re both obsessed with fashion, and we both love to party!

Y2K is also notorious for some of its wilder fashion trends, which audiences will surely don for the shows. Is there a Y2K fashion you could bring back if you could?

We are already seeing so much of it back in trend recently. Bring back more double denim! Hello Britney and Justin!

Or one you could condemn to the hallowed halls of history, never to be repeated?

People wearing ugg boots as shoes is and was never okay! Let’s keep them to inside the house, please.

What would you say to audiences to persuade them to see the show?

If you want to relive your younger years and be home before 10pm, then this is the party for you!

Y2K – The Millennium Party hits Air Nightclub on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at fringeworld.com.au

