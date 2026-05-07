Crown Theatre opens its doors to The Book of Mormon

Australia’s biggest ever musical comedy, The Book of Mormon, is coming back to Crown Theatre this October.

The outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the award-winning creators of South Park, and two-time EGOT winner Robert Lopez, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful and talked-about musicals of the modern era, winning nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as Grammy and Olivier Awards.

The Australian cast for the 2026 season includes Sean Johnston as Elder Price, Nick Cox as Elder Cunningham and Paris Leveque making her professional debut as Nabulungi, alongside Tom Struik, Simbarashe Matshe, Augie Tchantcho and Matthew Hamilton.

The production previously packed out Crown Theatre during its 2019 run and returns following successful seasons in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Book of Mormon kicks off its Perth season at Crown Theatre in October 2026. Join the waitlist for tickets now at crownperth.com.au

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