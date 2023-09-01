Creative Inspiration: How Artists Are Incorporating CBD Products into Their Creative Process

CBD is one of the active compounds found in cannabis plants, including hemp, and has become a popular supplement in recent years.

People use it to maintain physical and emotional well-being and to manage the symptoms of various conditions. Now, some are wondering whether it could have other uses, such as boosting creativity.

There is little research on the subject, but CBD could indirectly influence the creative process and help spark inspiration. Read on to learn about CBD and artists, including why many are turning to this hemp-derived compound as part of their daily routine.

Cannabis and Creativity: Myths and Facts

It is a widely held belief that cannabis can increase creativity. However, this is primarily associated with THC, the famous mind-altering chemical in the plant. Unfortunately, THC is still illegal in most places, meaning it is unavailable to many who could benefit.

Furthermore, the jury’s out on whether THC actually enhances creativity or impairs it. Some research suggests the latter is true.

A 2015 study found that high doses of cannabis reduced divergent thinking, that is, the ability to find numerous solutions to a loosely defined problem. Meanwhile, low doses did not affect divergent thinking at all.

Nonetheless, many artists and other creatives swear that THC helps them think outside the box and come up with new and exciting ideas.

But how about CBD? This compound is non-intoxicating and legal in many places where cannabis is not. Could it have a positive impact on creativity?

Can CBD Boost Creative Inspiration?

Unlike THC, CBD does not cause users to become high. However, it is known for its relaxing effects, and many people use it to manage anxiety symptoms. Indeed, research supports this use, such as a 2015 review that suggests it could have “considerable potential as a treatment for multiple anxiety disorders.”

Managing anxiety could greatly benefit artists, who may experience high-stress levels throughout their careers.

Being an artist is hugely rewarding, but it can be an uphill struggle to make ends meet, especially in the early days. Financial worries can generate an increased sense of pressure to produce high-quality, saleable work.

This stress could influence cognitive processing and potentially reduce creativity, initiating an ongoing vicious cycle. CBD could help to quell this anxiety and break the cycle, thus having indirect benefits for creativity.

CBD and Artists: Incorporating CBD into Your Creative Process

There are many ways to make CBD part of your routine. You can use it daily to manage ongoing stresses or take it as needed for a little extra calm.

CBD oil is the most common product type, and people use it by holding a few drops under the tongue to allow the active compounds to enter the bloodstream before swallowing. It is a cost-effective way of using CBD and makes it straightforward to fully customise the dose depending on your requirements.

The downside of CBD oil is that it can be difficult to use on the go. More convenient options include gummies and capsules, which contain a pre-measured dose of CBD and can be easily and discreetly used anywhere.

Just be aware that these options are slower-acting than CBD oil, so if you know you have a stressful situation coming up, take them in advance.

Choosing the Right CBD Product for You

Choosing between CBD oil, gummies, and capsules is very much a matter of personal preference. However, there are some guidelines you should follow, no matter which you opt for. It is essential to buy high-quality hemp products to ensure they are safe and effective.

Look for a well-established brand with a good reputation and plenty of positive online reviews. They should be transparent about their ingredients, manufacturing processes, and the source of their hemp and provide independent lab reports to confirm each item’s purity and potency.

The latter is critical as it shows that the brand has nothing to hide and is committed to offering top-quality CBD to its customers.

CBD and Artists: Final Thoughts

The link between CBD and artists might not be immediately apparent, but many are using this supplement to manage stress and anxiety, which could enhance the creative process. So, if you need more relaxation and inspiration in your life, why not give CBD a try?

Prev x Next »