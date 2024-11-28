Conrad Koch: Master of puppets

South Africa’s double International EMMY-nominated comedy ventriloquist, Conrad Koch, is bringing his latest hour of hilarity, Despicable Hehe, to Fringe World this summer—with tickets on sale now. Head downstairs at The Brass Monkey Hotel from Friday, January 24 to Sunday, February 2 to see why Conrad and his gang of puppets show have amassed over 130 million views on TikTok alone, with appearances from celebrity South African TV puppet Chester Missing, a party ostrich, a German mosquito, vampire Vladimir Putin, musical maniac DJ Hoodie, and more. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Conrad Koch to find out more about the characters hitting our stages and the political power of laughter.

It’s great to have you and the gang back in Perth for Fringe 2025! What’s something that’s changed since the last time you paid us a visit?

My comedy has grown so much since I was last in Perth, with fresh, funny current material and new characters like my high school teacher, Mr. Dixon, who has something to say to the naughty ones at the back, and of course our Vladimir Putin Vampire puppet.

It must be challenging keeping all those characters under control on such a journey. Do you have to teach them about any Australian customs they might not be used to?

Taking puppets across borders is always hilarious—like the time Air France lost Chester Missing, which made front page news, and the French Embassy had to explain to them they had lost a celebrity puppet. Coming to Australia, I always explain to them they mustn’t bring nuts because Australian Border Force really hate nuts. And Chester looks a little bit like that Australian politician, Peter Dutton, so if they open his bag, I’ve taught him to say, ‘I am not Peter Dutton’.

He certainly seems to have plenty to say. What role does he play?

Chester Missing is a menace. He’s the opening act for Despicable Hehe, and he has an opinion on everyone and everything, from Australian breakdancers to people who vape. I’ve explained to him that because he’s a celebrity in South Africa doesn’t give him the right to roast Australians. He never listens.

He has probably had more of an impressive career than most of us humans can aspire to, including winning Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Anti-Racism Award. How do puppets, and humour more generally, help shed light on what can be difficult topics?

Humour’s power is that it allows difficult-to-hear truths to be said in a playful way and offers a social contract where we agree to not take what is being said seriously. It’s a sacred space in our society, albeit a silly one. Puppets add to this in the fact that they are people who are at the same time not people—we would look a bit silly getting offended at a puppet. This combination of puppetry and humour creates a suspension of disbelief where we all know it’s just a puppet saying this outrageous truth while at the same time hearing the truth.

Chester has become well-known for his political commentary in South Africa, but I guess people anywhere in the world, including Australia, could learn a thing or two from him as well.

Chester Missing’s power is that he has no power—he is just a puppet. In South Africa, he’s gotten to interview our most senior political leaders, including the president. His lesson is to not take these political leaders so seriously, because after all, at a certain level they are also puppets of whatever interest groups are lobbying for their support, perhaps more so now than ever with what has just happened in the US. Chester’s humour attempts to question these leaders, their followers, and our odd social norms across the political board. And as usual, his first target for that humour is me.

And how about the others? What’s something special that the other characters bring to the performances?

My previous shows have been deeply political. This show has dived into pure silliness while still bringing the global political voice we are known for. So I have my German mosquito puppet, Gunter, who recently got divorced from a snail—she kept the house. His jokes are absurd and delightful. I also have Vladimir Putin, who is a vampire in this show, who wants to suck the audience dry. His jokes are silly but also extremely political. He thinks he’ll be talking to Ukrainians. My experience over the last few years is that audiences want playfulness, as opposed to comedy that is message-driven. This show is about fun, play, and bringing people together, with a gentle political edge.

What’s next for you and your gang after Fringe? Any more exciting shows, TV appearances, or special events coming up we can look out for?

I am busy writing the next touring show, Puppet Power, which I hope to bring to Perth next year. I am working on a new social media influencer puppet for that—he wants to live stream the whole show and will say anything for money. We have a big TV opportunity that is on the table, but too soon to let that one out the bag.

Prev x