Celebrating fun, flair and guilty pleasures with Throwback 90s

Returning to Fringe World after a sold-out season in 2023, Throwback 90s will take over The Ellington Jazz Club for an epic dance party on Saturday, February 10. Led by vocalists Claire Fahie and Jordan Anthony (pictured above), a killer live band will bring the best of the 90s and 2000s to life on stage with a set list featuring Destiny’s Child, Hanson, TLC and more. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Claire Fahie to talk all things 90s music and find out what we can look forward to on the night.

It’s great to have you back in Perth, bringing your show Throwback 90s to Fringe 2024! What was it that made you want to present a show about the 90s?

It’s so great to be back! When the opportunity arose to put on a late-night groove at The Ellington Jazz Club in 2015, the 90s and 2000s came straight to mind. I grew up listening to the music and creating dance routines with my sisters to perform for our parents each night. It was just a whole lot of fun, and I wanted to bring that to a live audience.

It must take some great musicians to bring all this music to life on stage! Who else have you got on board to make this happen?

They are fabulous! I sing with Jordan Anthony, plus there’s Jarrad Van Dort on guitar, Tommi Flamenco on bass, Ryan Daunt on drums, and Norberto Flamenco on keys. We all studied Jazz and Contemporary Music at WAAPA and have had the pleasure of working together for many years. They’ve also become great friends of mine, which I believe brings an electric energy to the stage!

And what responses do you get from people who have been to this show before?

We often receive feedback about how nice it is to hear this music played live. It brings audiences back to their childhood and is a great night to dance, sing and not take yourself too seriously whilst listening to some of Perth’s best musicians.

Tell us about your own background in music. When you’re not doing fun Fringe shows like this, what other styles of music do you play and perform?

I have a background in Contemporary Music, mostly Classic Soul and R&B. I grew up listening to a lot of jazz standards and previously debuted my international career singing five nights a week at Hong Kong’s 5-star Mandarin Oriental’s iconic Jazz & Blues Club. It was here that I developed my jazz vocabulary further with Ukrainian jazz duo Oleksii Sachko and Alex Newman. I’m now located in Sydney and sing mostly classic soul and jazz, so having the opportunity to return home and play some of my favourite childhood music at my favourite live music venue, The Ellington Jazz Club, has been a fantastic experience.

And what’s the most ’90s’ item you own?

It’s got to be my flared denim jeans. Admittedly, I own a few! You might catch them this Saturday night at Throwback 90s!

What’s something from the 90s you would bring back, and one thing that should be left there?

I love it all! Bring back the music, the parties and, of course, the fashion. Perhaps some of the hair styles should be left behind?

And what 90s music is your guilty pleasure?

Backstreet Boys, Britney, Hanson, TLC—essentially our entire Throwback 90s setlist!

What’s next for you on the other side of Fringe? Anything else exciting in the works we can look forward to?

I recently debuted some original music in Sydney and performed with some of Australia’s best comedians and musicians. A significant highlight for me was meeting and working alongside Australian icon Sarah Blasko. I’m hoping to explore some similar and new creative projects throughout 2024.

