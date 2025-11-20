Carla Geneve hits the road again with national Don’t Be Afraid tour

Albany-born, Perth-based singer-songwriter Carla Geneve is set to hit the road again in 2026, playing her first national headline shows in almost two years with her Don’t Be Afraid Tour.

The indie artist’s tour is set to hit Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide, Melbourne, and the Mornington Peninsula before wrapping up with a WA show at Camelot Arts Club on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The tour comes in support of Geneve’s new album, Don’t Be Afraid, released via Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control. Fans can expect to hear Geneve’s emotional and careful lyricism on stage in performing fresh tracks such as Better Believe It, The Saddle, Passing and Woman Like Me.

Geneve’s upcoming tour and third studio album follow on from her second album, HERTZ, which she celebrated with a national tour that hit Fremantle’s The Buffalo Club in May last year. Geneve is a record-breaking seven-time winner of WAM Song of the Year, and she has performed at Falls Festival, Laneway, and Party in the Paddock.

Carla Geneve brings her Don’t Be Afraid Tour to Camelot Arts Club on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com

Prev x