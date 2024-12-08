Australian Celebrities Who Are Known for Gambling

In Australia, gambling is a popular pastime, and several prominent celebrities have been known to indulge in it. From sports stars to musicians and actors, many of Australia’s rich and famous personalities have embraced the thrill of betting and gaming.

1. Russell Crowe

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is another Australian celebrity with a well-documented love for gambling. Crowe’s involvement with casinos, particularly in Las Vegas, has been widely reported. He enjoys betting on a range of sports, including horse racing and is known to be an enthusiastic blackjack player. Luckily for Australia-based gamblers, there’s no need to travel to Las Vegas to play classic casino games. Blackjack, poker, and slots can all be found online, with plenty of sites offering a wide range of games and huge bonuses (source: australiaonlinecasinos.ltd).

2. Jimmy Barnes

Renowned Australian musician Jimmy Barnes is another celebrity linked to gambling. The rock musician often frequents casinos in both Australia and abroad, and in 2015, he even ran a poker tournament in Las Vegas. While he still enjoys gambling, he now makes an effort to do so responsibly.

3. Andrew Daddo

Andrew Daddo, an actor and television presenter, is well-known for his occasional ventures into the world of gambling. Daddo has participated in poker tournaments and frequently enjoys games such as blackjack and baccarat. Daddo emphasizes that while gambling can be enjoyable, it should never be pursued as a full-time career. His approach to gambling is relatively light-hearted, and he sees it as a social activity or a diversion rather than something that should dominate one’s life.

4. Shane Warne

Shane Warne, the legendary Australian cricketer, was known for his remarkable skills on the field and the ability to monetize his career. But off the field, Warne’s name was often linked to high-stakes gambling. The spinner was no stranger to the allure of risk and enjoyed engaging in gambling at the highest levels. Warne remained a beloved figure in Australian sports until his passing in 2022.

5. Mark Bosnich

Mark Bosnich, the former Australian footballer, has had a long-standing connection to gambling. Known for his passionate involvement in sports, Bosnich was also an avid gambler, particularly when it came to horse racing and sports betting. After retiring from football, gambling became a major part of his life.

6. James Packer

James Packer, a prominent Australian businessman and former owner of Crown Resorts, has long been associated with gambling. His company operated major casinos, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Sydney, cementing his involvement in the industry. Packer has also been known to enjoy high-stakes gambling, often seen at prestigious casinos worldwide. His gambling habits have drawn attention over the years, with reports suggesting he has lost substantial amounts in private gaming sessions. Despite his immense wealth, his gambling has sometimes sparked controversy, particularly regarding the influence of the casino industry on his business and personal life.

7. Danny Green

Danny Green, an Australian former professional boxer, has been known for his passion for gambling, particularly in poker. While building his career in the ring, Green became a regular at high-stakes casino tables, enjoying poker and sports betting. His gambling habits have occasionally made headlines, with Green openly discussing his love for the thrill of betting.

Final thoughts

Many Australian celebrities have been open about their love for gambling, whether it be through sports betting, poker, or casino games. The stories of these famous Australians provide a glimpse into the world of high-stakes gambling and the potential impact it can have on a person’s life, offering valuable lessons for both fans and fellow gamblers alike.

Prev x