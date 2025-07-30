Aus Winter Gig Guide: Who’s Playing & Where?

It’s pretty easy to default into hibernation mode around this time of the year – but even though it may be a little chillier and a little windier, Australia’s live music scene marches on, both here in WA and all across the country.

In fact, if you’re looking to justify a little off season getaway, snagging yourself tickets to either local gigs or even some interstate events may be just the way to make the most of cheaper flight deals and really make sure your winter still boasts plenty of memories.

So what gigs are worth taking in this season? Stick with us as we outline some of the most highly anticipated tours hitting Aussie shores this winter.

Pacific Avenue’s Regional East Coast Tour

The biggest news in Australia’s live music scene is that Pacific Avenue have announced an exciting east coast tour that’ll take them through various regional NSW, VIC, and QLD locations, starting with Jindabyne, NSW and ending at the Miami Marketta in Miami, QLD. You can either catch them playing in Jindabyne at the end of August or even book accommodation on the Gold Coast in mid October to see them out in the spring sun on the last leg of their tour there.

Why check them out? Pacific Avenue has been a staple of festival stages across the country for a few years now, with their high-energy alt rock hits providing the perfect nostalgia-inducing backdrop to many summer memories. Over the past few months, the band has been busy performing across Sydney and Melbourne venues, before deciding to extend the love out to regional east coast locations.

For those of us here in Perth, the Pacific Avenue Live tour provides a great excuse to just head over to the east coast and do a little regional exploring ourselves. Check out the full list of tour dates on Pacific Avenue’s website here. We recommend snagging your tix early as they’ll be sure to sell out fast.

Dope Lemon’s Golden Wolf World Tour

The scintillating, psychedelic funk solo project of Angus Stone (yes, from Angus & Julia Stone) hits Aussie stages this winter to celebrate the release of the new Golden Wolf album. The Golden Wolf World Tour has already kicked off with their first show in Fremantle on July 21st.

If you missed it – don’t worry! He’ll be playing on AU stages until August 2nd, with the last show of the Australia leg of the tour being in Brisbane. Then, the tour heads to Wellington, NZ for a show on August 7th, before he jets off to Europe in September to play in Ireland, the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Spain.

Pete Murray’s First Ever Solo Acoustic Tour

With supporting acts including Rachel Fehim and Brett Wood, Pete Murray’s first ever solo acoustic tour has been highly anticipated since it was announced earlier this year. And finally after touring across select locations in TAS, VIC, NT, and QLD from May to July, the show has finally landed in WA with a whopping ten shows scheduled in Kalgoorlie, Merredin, Geraldton, Karratha, Broome, Mandurah, Perth, Margaret River, Albany, and Bunbury respectively.

If you don’t catch him here in WA before his last show in Bunbury on August 3rd, you might be able to see him in South Australia, Victoria, or New South Wales before the tour officially ends with his Blue Mountains show on Sunday the 7th of September. Again, you’ll want to snag your tickets early, as virtually every night is selling out fast.

The Cat Empire’s Bird in Paradise Tour

Want to catch a show in Fremantle before winter is over? Then we highly recommend you snag yourself tickets to The Cat Empire’s Bird in Paradise tour before they sell out – because they will sell out.

The Cat Empire are back in Aus to kick off the release of their highly anticipated tenth studio album before jetsetting off for the tour’s European leg in mid September. One of Australia’s most iconic rock and jazz fusion bands, The Cat Empire also promises electrifying live music experiences with every gig, making this tour a must-add to your winter gig guide.

And how special are we here in WA that they’ve decided to kick off the Australian leg of the Bird in Paradise tour right here in Fremantle!? Sadly, tickets are indeed selling out very very fast, so if you miss them here, be sure to catch them in Brisbane at The Tivoli at the end of August, or in Hobart at the Odeon Theatre, or back in Melbourne at the Northcote Theatre before they head off to Spain.

Kita Alexander’s Press Pause Tour

Brisbane-born Kita Alexander has been having a hell of a year, and it’s been very well-deserved too. After supporting for Dua Lipa on her sold-out Radical Optimism tour in Australia and New Zealand, the rising feel-good popstar kicks off her own anticipated Press Pause tour.

The Press Pause tour technically started back in May with a once-off show at The Camden Assembly in London after taking a two month pause before returning back to Aus. The first show of the Aus leg was on July 11th at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne’s inner north before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and finally to Perth at The Rechabite on August 15th.

Kita’s glowing reviews makes this gig one you won’t want to miss out on. Expect ethereal sounds, an electric stage presence, and a night to remember.

Fill out your winter calendar with these gigs across the country

Cold weather doesn’t mean live music has to stop. In fact, we’re so glad to see all these local artists and acts still touring and putting on shows for folks all across Australia during the off season. If you’re looking for a great excuse to take a little domestic getaway, then grab your tickets and book your flights now to give yourself plenty to look forward to over the rest of winter 2025.

