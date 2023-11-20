Are You Making These Common Makeup Mistakes?

Makeup application is something you never stop learning. New products, techniques, and technologies will always have you exploring new approaches and application methods. There’s nothing inherently wrong with experimenting and getting creative, but it’s possible to make mistakes along the way. By being aware of the most common makeup mistakes, you might be in a better position to avoid them in the future.

Not Hiring a Professional When the Occasion Calls

You might love experimenting with makeup, but some occasions call for an expert makeup artist with qualifications and years of experience to produce the best look. Whether you’re attending a wedding or another special event or celebration, hiring a makeup artist might be worth your while.

You can feel under a great deal of pressure to look your best for a special event, and your makeup skills might be limited. When you hand over this important job to trained professionals, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your makeup will be as beautiful as you hoped it would be.

Using the Wrong Shade of Foundation

Walk into your local makeup store, and you can be overloaded with foundation choices. That can be a good thing when you know you’ll find a shade to suit your skin tone. However, identifying the right product can be challenging. It’s so easy to get it wrong.

If there’s a tester option in-store, rub a small amount onto your temple or jaw line to see how well it blends in. If makeup attendants are available to offer customer assistance, they might also help you apply a shade as close to your skin tone as possible. Failure to buy the right foundation can be disheartening. Fortunately, there are a few ways to know that’s the case before you wear it out in public:

Your face and neck colours don’t match

Foundation powder appears ‘fake’ on your face

It looks ‘heavy’ on your face

Ignoring Your Skin Type

Some makeup products are better suited to some skin types than others. That’s why leading brands create specific products for oily skin, dry skin, or a combination of both. While you might not think it matters, it might.

If you use products designed for a different skin type than what you have, you may not enjoy the even, smooth finish you were hoping for.

Applying Too Much Eye Makeup

Whether you’ve bought eye makeup yourself or received it as a gift, it can be a fun activity to get creative and apply it in different ways. Both eyeshadow and eyeliner can enhance your eyes and create a beautiful look.

However, you can have too much of a good thing. When you apply too much dark eye makeup around your eyes, you can take on a raccoon-like appearance! You might be able to prevent this by using your eyeliner or eyeshadow from the outer corners and blending it well.

Overdrawing Your Eyebrows

Many people love drawing on their own eyebrows to frame their faces. You can enjoy the perfect colour and shape without any permanent cosmetic procedures. However, if you haven’t watched tutorials or received training, you risk making mistakes that can be frustrating and time-consuming to correct.

When you draw your eyebrows too thick or too dark, they can look harsh or unnatural. People’s attention may be drawn to you for all the wrong reasons, making you feel self-conscious when attending important events like weddings, birthdays, and concerts.

Not Choosing the Right Lipstick Shade

There are many different lipstick shades for the average makeup wearer to choose from. The hardest part is choosing which one to wear! However, you might be able to narrow down your options when you learn a common mistake is not choosing one that works with your skin tone.

Some colours can clash with your skin tone and end up standing out for all the wrong reasons. You might be able to avoid this by testing lip colours before you buy them and thinking about how you’d tie a particular shade to your outfit.

Using Too Much Concealer

Concealer is a wonderful product for hiding all your skin blemishes to help you achieve a flawless makeup finish. When you have dark blemishes or many imperfections in one area, you might apply a considerable amount of concealer, thinking it will hide them.

However, too much concealer can have the opposite effect. You might end up drawing attention to them rather than helping them to blend in. Instead, start with a small amount and build up if you need to.

Not Using Primer

Makeup can be expensive, so it can be tempting to only buy the basics you need and not purchase anything that might seem unnecessary. Primer can seem unnecessary, but it’s anything but. This helpful product can smooth out your face and help your makeup stay in place for longer. If you don’t wear it, you might find it harder to achieve a smooth finish that lasts for your entire event or working day.

We all make mistakes, and you’ll likely make a few regarding makeup applications. However, when you’re aware of these common mistakes above, you might start putting steps in place to avoid them and achieve the picture-perfect makeup finish you desire.

Prev x