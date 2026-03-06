Allow Yourself To Focus On Creativity With Income Protection

The life of a freelance artist, writer, designer, or musician can sometimes be a little precarious. It takes a lot of time to build a meaningful and successful career out of doing the thing you love most, and it doesn’t come without stress. Today, we want to discuss one tool that can relieve a lot of the stress, especially when it comes to your finances. Income protection insurance in Australia is one of the most valuable things creative professionals can invest in, and here is why you should consider it if you haven’t already.

What is Income Protection Insurance?

Income protection insurance is a policy designed to replace up to 75% of your regular salary if you’re ever unable to work due to an accident or illness. Freelancers take more risks than most working professionals, so it’s crucial to give yourself a financial safety net.

Typically, income protection is paid into the policyholder’s bank account each month they are unable to work. This means that all essential financial obligations will be taken care of in times of need. Think of it as sick pay for the self-employed.

The Risks We Face Without Proper Protection

As a freelancer, a serious illness or accident that keeps us from working for a prolonged period can have serious consequences. Whether that is depleting our savings or not being able to pay our rent and bills, it is certainly a scary time.

When people get sick or have an accident, there is always a risk of their income stopping suddenly. The stress of this alone can make the situation much worse, so it is always worth protecting yourself.

The Full Benefits of Protecting Your Regular Income

Of course, having your regular income replaced is a huge benefit, but there are more reasons that make income protection insurance one of the best things you will ever invest in.

Income protection is fully customisable, so you can opt for a benefit amount that suits you. To save you money on premiums, you can also opt for a waiting period, which is the time it will take for your benefits to be paid out, and you can choose your own policy length. This allows you to have something that provides the exact support you will need without hindering your finances right now.

Knowing that you’ll always make rent or mortgage payments, you can keep affording your favourite groceries, and you’ll always have a bit of money to enjoy time with your friends and family, is invaluable. The psychological benefits of income protection alone make it one of the most worthwhile insurance policies on the planet.

Flourishing with Full Peace of Mind

Achieving peace of mind isn’t always easy as a creative freelancer. However, income protection is one way to get you there. When you know that your finances are taken care of, even if you can’t work for a prolonged period, it allows you to focus on and enjoy your work. With income protection, you’ll be free to do amazing things.

