A Guide To Being Ready For Anything When Renovating Older Buildings

Renovating older buildings can be a deeply rewarding process, offering the opportunity to preserve architectural history while modernizing for safety, efficiency, and functionality. However, it’s also a journey filled with unexpected twists, hidden issues, and potential hazards. Whether you’re restoring a charming Queenslander or revamping an industrial-era warehouse, being prepared for the unknown is crucial. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you be ready for anything during your renovation.

Start with a Thorough Inspection

Before any renovation begins, conduct a comprehensive inspection of the property. This should include not only structural assessments but also plumbing, electrical, and environmental checks. Older buildings often hide outdated wiring, corroded pipes, or foundational issues that aren’t visible to the untrained eye.

Hiring a qualified building inspector and relevant specialists early on can save thousands in surprise costs later. These experts can flag areas of concern that might require more extensive repairs or specialized handling.

Budget for the Unexpected

Even the most meticulously planned renovation can uncover surprises—think hidden termite damage, asbestos, or rot. It’s wise to allocate at least 15-20% of your total renovation budget as a contingency fund. This financial cushion gives you flexibility and reduces stress when unexpected issues arise.

Understand Historical Restrictions

If the building is heritage-listed or falls within a protected zone, there may be specific regulations regarding what changes you can make. Check with your local council about permits and restrictions. Working with an architect experienced in heritage renovations can help you navigate these requirements and ensure your plans align with local guidelines.

Address Hazardous Materials Early

One of the most critical—and often overlooked—risks in older buildings is hazardous materials, especially asbestos. Common in Australian buildings constructed before the 1990s, asbestos can pose serious health risks if disturbed during renovation.

It's essential to test for asbestos before beginning any demolition or structural work. If asbestos is detected, it's imperative to hire certified professionals.

Modernize Thoughtfully

Older buildings were constructed to different standards, so integrating modern systems—such as HVAC, smart home technology, or energy-efficient windows—requires careful planning. Try to maintain the character of the building while introducing upgrades that enhance livability and value.

Incorporate sustainable materials where possible and consult professionals who specialize in retrofitting historic properties. Their expertise can ensure modern additions blend seamlessly with traditional architecture.

Work with Experienced Trades

Renovating older buildings isn’t like building new homes. It takes a particular set of skills and knowledge. Always seek out tradespeople and contractors who have experience with historic or period properties. They’ll be better equipped to handle the complexities and unpredictability of older construction methods and materials.

With the right approach, renovating an older property can transform it into a timeless space that honours the past while embracing the future.

