9 Best Digital Loyalty Card & Wallet Pass Platforms

Digital wallet passes have become a practical alternative to physical loyalty cards and standalone apps. A loyalty card, membership, coupon or voucher can sit directly inside Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, update dynamically and provide another way for brands to communicate with customers.

The platforms in this category vary significantly. Some are mainly designed to generate and manage wallet passes. Others are built around marketing automation, loyalty, retail integrations or broader customer engagement.

For businesses comparing providers, the most important question is usually not whether a platform can create a pass. Most can. The bigger differences are in integrations, automation, retail functionality, scalability and implementation experience.

What to look for before you choose

Native wallet support: Does the platform work directly with Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and, where relevant, Samsung Wallet?

Integration depth: How well does it connect with CRM, CDP, loyalty, e-commerce and POS platforms? Basic integrations can be enough for simple programs, while enterprise deployments often require data to move in both directions.

Marketing functionality: Can customer activity trigger pass updates, offers or notifications? Can the platform support lifecycle, win-back, voucher and loyalty campaigns rather than simply displaying a static card?

In-store capability: For retailers, POS functionality can be important. Consider how customers are identified, how rewards or vouchers are redeemed and whether those interactions feed back into existing systems.

Enterprise experience: Larger deployments bring additional requirements around security, implementation, support, store operations and integration complexity. Previous experience with comparable businesses can become important at this point.

1. Litecard

Litecard is a global mobile wallet platform focused primarily on loyalty, membership and marketing use cases across Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet.

Its positioning differs slightly from platforms that concentrate mainly on wallet pass creation. Litecard is more focused on using the wallet as part of an ongoing marketing and customer engagement program.

The platform supports loyalty and membership cards, personalised offers, vouchers and other wallet experiences, with integrations into CRM, CDP, e-commerce, loyalty and POS systems.

One of its stronger areas is retail integration.

Its Shopify POS integration, for example, allows a wallet pass or voucher to be scanned in store, the customer to be identified, and relevant rewards or discounts to be applied during checkout.

This becomes more relevant for retailers where the wallet needs to work across both digital marketing and physical stores.

Litecard also has a noticeable concentration of retail, fashion, hospitality, and membership customers and has operated programs across multiple international markets.

That experience is likely to matter more for larger deployments than it does for smaller wallet projects. Enterprise implementations typically involve more than issuing passes, including CRM and loyalty integrations, POS workflows, security reviews, campaign configuration and rollout across multiple locations.

Overall, Litecard is likely to be most relevant to businesses looking for a wallet to operate as part of their wider marketing and loyalty strategy rather than as a standalone digital card and tech infrastructure..

2. PassKit

PassKit is one of the more established wallet pass platforms and has a strong developer and infrastructure focus.

It provides APIs, webhooks and tools for creating and managing Apple and Google Wallet passes across loyalty, membership, travel and other use cases.

PassKit is likely to appeal to businesses with technical teams that want a flexible wallet layer they can integrate into their own systems.

Compared with more marketing-focused platforms, some businesses may need to build more of the surrounding loyalty, campaign and retail experience themselves.

3. Pass Entry

Pass Entry is a UK-based wallet platform used across areas including loyalty, events, cinemas and travel.

Its integration capabilities are one of its main strengths, particularly for organisations already operating several marketing and CRM systems.

It sits somewhere between a straightforward pass creation tool and a broader wallet engagement platform.

4. Passcreator

Passcreator is a European wallet platform offering a visual pass editor, APIs and support for a range of wallet use cases.

Its European infrastructure and compliance positioning may be attractive to organisations with specific GDPR or data-hosting requirements.

It is used across retail, events and enterprise applications and is generally positioned as a flexible wallet platform rather than one focused on a single industry.

5. Pass2U

Pass2U is more accessible to smaller businesses and organisations looking for relatively straightforward wallet functionality.

It supports Apple and Google Wallet and also has its own consumer wallet application.

It can make sense for smaller loyalty, coupon or membership programs where enterprise integration requirements are limited.

Businesses planning larger or more complex deployments would need to assess its integration, automation and support capabilities in more detail.

6. Novel

Novel is focused heavily on Shopify and direct-to-consumer brands.

Its wallet offering is designed to sit alongside tools already used by Shopify merchants, including existing loyalty platforms.

That makes it particularly relevant to digitally native Shopify businesses that want to add wallet without introducing a large new platform.

Its narrower focus may make it less suitable for businesses operating complex POS environments, multiple commerce platforms or large international store networks.

7. WalletThat

WalletThat is a US-based platform covering loyalty, coupons, ticketing and other wallet applications.

It supports Apple and Google Wallet and provides integrations with a number of marketing tools.

It is a broad wallet platform and may be particularly relevant to North American organisations looking for a general-purpose solution.

8. Captain Wallet, now part of Brevo

Captain Wallet is now part of Brevo rather than operating as a standalone wallet platform.

Wallet functionality therefore sits within Brevo’s wider marketing and CRM offering.

For businesses already using Brevo, this could be convenient because wallet can be managed alongside other communication channels.

Organisations specifically looking for a specialist wallet platform should compare the depth of its wallet functionality with dedicated providers.

9. Airship

Airship is significantly broader than most of the other companies in this list.

It is an enterprise customer engagement platform covering app push, in-app messaging, SMS, email and mobile wallet.

For large organisations running sophisticated multi-channel engagement programs, that breadth can be useful.

For businesses primarily trying to introduce a wallet into an existing loyalty or CRM environment, it may be a more extensive platform than required.

Which one should you actually pick?



The best option depends largely on the role wallet is expected to play.

PassKit is a strong candidate where developer flexibility and wallet infrastructure are the main priorities.

Novel is particularly relevant to Shopify-first DTC brands.

Airship is better suited to businesses that want a wallet as one part of a much larger enterprise engagement platform.

For retailers, another useful distinction is whether the requirement is simply to create digital passes or to make wallets part of the wider marketing and retail stack.

The latter can involve CRM-triggered updates, changing loyalty balances or tiers, personalised offers, wallet notifications, POS redemption and data flowing back into existing systems.

Litecard is one of the platforms more clearly focused on that end-to-end retail and marketing use case.

Its combination of wallet marketing functionality, integrations, in-store capability and experience with retail and fashion businesses makes it worth considering for larger loyalty or membership programs where implementation complexity matters as much as pass creation itself.

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