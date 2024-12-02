5 Tips for Surviving Your First Festival Job

Landing your first festival job is an incredible opportunity to combine work with the excitement of festival life. It promises a summer filled with unforgettable experiences, great music, and the added bonus of getting paid for it. While the rewards are plenty, festival jobs can be both physically and mentally challenging. With the right mindset and preparation, you’ll be ready to enjoy the perfect balance of work and fun.

Get Ready for Long Days

Festival jobs can be demanding, with long hours and the need to stay sharp throughout your shifts. Ensure you’re well-rested before the event begins and manage your energy wisely during the day. If your role spans multiple days and includes time off duty to enjoy the festival, remember that your primary responsibility is the job. Prioritise recharging so you’re ready and alert for your next shift.

Taste Everything

If you’re offered the chance to sample a cocktail or menu item, take it. Even if the ingredients aren’t your usual preference, try it. Your job is to describe flavors to guests, helping them make informed choices and setting you up to upsell effectively (which means more money in your pocket).

When preparing drinks, don’t hesitate to taste-test using taster straws. As chefs, cooks, and mixologists ensure their creations meet high standards, you should confirm that what you’re serving is spot-on and delicious. It’s always a good idea to first check what’s acceptable at your establishment. Get an Online RSA (Responsible Service of Alcohol) Certification to better your chances of getting a job at a popular festival.

Dress Appropriately

Wear clothing and footwear that you can move comfortably and suit the weather. Consider the possibility of rain or sunshine. This will be based on the festival’s location and season. It’s wise to confirm if there’s a dress code, this is typically mentioned when booking the job.

While enjoying sunny weather is appealing, protect your head and shoulders to reduce the risk of sunburn. Don’t ignore comfortable shoes. You’ll spend a lot of time on your feet. Choose footwear that won’t cause discomfort or blisters.

Stand Your Ground

Working in the festival industry can be quite unconventional. It’s not uncommon for owners to disregard labor laws and workers’ rights. Unfortunately, harassment is a reality many face, particularly women. You’ll likely encounter individuals who try to dominate or micromanage.

Stay firm, stand your ground, and don’t let anyone take advantage of you. If the work environment doesn’t meet your standards, leave. It’s okay to walk away. There are plenty of opportunities, and demonstrating integrity and resilience will make a strong impression on reputable employers.

Be a Professional

If you’re attending university and working at festivals without planning to make it a long-term career, it’s still important to put in the effort. You might be amazed by the type of influential individuals who pass through a bar. These could include business owners, lawyers, sports team managers, or professionals from nearly any field.

Building connections with these people could be incredibly valuable after graduation if you balance work with your studies. Some may even present job opportunities.

Endnote

Taking on a festival job can be both demanding and fulfilling. However, with our straightforward tips, you’ll survive and excel in your first festival role. Get ready to work hard, taste everything, stay firm and professional as you embark on an unforgettable experience at your first festival job.

