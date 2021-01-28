YOU GOT MOXIE, KID Big floaty bubble of ideas



You Got Moxie, Kid: A Quirky Cabaret of Silliness and Self Discovery is the first independent project from local drag artist and creative, Moxie Heart. After reaching the finals in the Queen of the Court competition in 2018 and 2019 and appearing in previous Fringe shows such as the International Cabaret Royalty Pageant, Mess Hall with Gendermess and Whisky Amore’s Flight of Fancy, Moxie is now set to take the stage in her own right for three nights in the Main Room at Connections Nightclub from Tuesday, February 9 until Saturday, February 13 (get more info and tickets here). MICHAEL HOLLICK chatted with Moxie Heart to find out how she has weaved elements as offbeat as Jeff Goldblum, boy bands, goats and more into a show that’s unquestionably her own.

How would you describe your show in your own words?

It’s a quirky storytime and singalong about my journey in drag with elements of musical theatre, pop music, comedy, Jeff Goldblum, boy bands and goats.

How long have you been preparing for Fringe 2021?

A lot of this show actually explores how long I spent preparing for it! It’s been a big floaty bubble of ideas and concepts that have been growing for about two years, but have only fully evolved and been fine-tuned over the last three months.

What do you think differentiates your show from the other Fringe 2021 shows?

Well, for a start, it’s the only show hosted by a local female drag artist. And I don’t know for certain, but I’m pretty sure it’s the only one with a tribute to Jeff Goldblum and lint-rolling ASMR videos.

What one thing are you most looking forward to sharing with audiences?

It’s scary because performing as Moxie is quite a vulnerable thing to do, but having said that, I am looking forward to sharing my personal story with the audience. I do hope that my story can help them embrace and enjoy the weird and wonderful things about themselves.

What kind of people do you think will enjoy You Got Moxie, Kid the most?

It will appeal to people who enjoy cabaret style entertainment, singing and storytelling. My style of drag is camp and fun, but I’m also sharing personal experiences of vulnerability and insecurity. Ultimately, I think it will appeal to a broad range of people in different ways.

And finally, what fruit is your show most like? And why?

A bunch of grapes…because my show includes many bite-sized pieces of different genres, stories, emotions and quirky concepts, but they come together to share a journey with the audience.