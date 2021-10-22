YOJU — online casino in Australia

New online casino YOJU welcomes players from Australia. In 2021 you can join the innovative approach to service delivery that YOJU guarantees. So what makes this casino different from others? It has a light, minimalistic design, instant tech support, and increased attention to the customer. A unique feature of the casino is the virtual assistants, who are happy to explain the services in detail at any time when the customer needs them.

Legalization of online casino YOJU in Australia

On the territory of AU, the casino operates under the license issued by the jurisdiction of Curacao. The number is 152125. Curacao license carefully controls the quality of slots, random number generators and pokies payout percentage. In addition, all casino games are certified and undergo continuous quality control.

Australian players are free to visit the casino’s gaming rooms, play for real money and withdraw their winnings, provided that they comply with YOJU internal rules and use bonuses. The only limitation for gamers — games provided by NetEnt are not available in Australia due to jurisdictional requirements. However, this is covered by thousands of slots from other gaming software providers.

YOJU carefully monitors compliance with the rules against money laundering and possible fraud, as well as confidentiality conditions, as required by law. Player data is protected by encryption protocols and a two-factor identification system.

Players can be assured of the safety and legality of the casino.

How to start playing in YOJU Casino

Australian players can play in YOJU without registration. To do this, just go to the page https://yoju.casino/games/slots, choose the most suitable game and click on “Demo”. Then, pokies launch a demonstration mode, which is available without registration and deposit.

Demo games allow you to have fun and get acquainted with various pokies in the online casino but do not bring real winnings. If players from Australia want to get the jackpot or win the required amount, they will need to register.

How do I register with YOJU?

Registration is simple and does not require unnecessary actions:

First, find the registration button and follow the link. Then, fill in the form — specify your email, password, desired account currency. Tick the box to agree with the rules of the resource. Make sure you read the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy in the information section to avoid breaking the rules in the future. Confirm the registration and go to the specified email. You will receive a link that will activate your account; click on it. Authorize in the system.

What do I do next?

When you have registered, all game options become available to you:

personal cabinet, where you can see the history of transactions, deposit or withdraw money, track bonuses, download documents for verification;

depositing and withdrawing money;

use of all available bonuses and participation in the VIP program;

any online games, except for those restricted in AU.

We recommend that the first step in the YOJU world is authentication. It is necessary to prevent multi-accounting, verify the age of the majority, and get to know the player better.

Go to the “Documents” section in your cabinet. Download your documents in jpg or png format. (Max size 10MB), which will confirm your address, identity and payment documents.

Without identity verification, you will not be able to withdraw your winnings or bonus funds received.

Then you can fund your account. In your cabinet or payment section, click Deposit, enter the deposit amount, and follow the exact instructions for money transfer.

The payment systems that cooperate with YOJU guarantee that you will get the money to your account in a few seconds.

When you make a deposit, a welcome bonus awaits you, which will increase the amount in your account and give you free spins.

YOJU payment methods

During the registration process, players can choose any of the 14 currencies offered, particularly the Australian dollar. You can also use dollars or euros. However, the casino designates the euro as the internal currency. It means: when making transactions, the currency of the account will be converted to euros.

Be aware of possible fluctuations in the exchange rate.

With the maximum bet of 100 euros, the minimum payment a player can make is 10 euros. The minimum withdrawal amount of winnings is 20 euros. This amount is limited. The player can withdraw 7 500 Euros weekly; 15 000 Euros monthly.

What payment systems you can use:

Mifinity

Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller

Creditcard (Australian residents can use VISA cards, MasterCard is blocked)

Eco Payz

Coinspaid.

The player chooses one of the payment systems. It also becomes a method of withdrawal. Arbitrary change from one to another is not recommended. Decide on a convenient payment method in advance.

When the account is credited, and verification is in progress, you can start choosing a game.

What pokies you can find at YOJU

Players can evaluate the casino’s entire range of slots using demo versions of the machines. In 2021 YOJU slot hall includes 4 400+ slot machines.

Slots, popularity, and category can filter the ones you need.

In the lobby, you will find:

3,600+ Pokies

2,000+ slots with cryptocurrency betting

495 jackpot games

364 live dealer games

346 blackjack variants and the same number of card games (poker, baccarat, dragon-tiger)

134 roulette games (French, American, European)

4 Bingo slots

Such a variety of filters are great to help navigate.

The player will undoubtedly find well-known, proven names on the market: Igtech, Bgaming, Isoftbet, Platipus, Relax, Belatra, 4theplayer, Amatic, Augustgaming, Authentic Gaming, Playson, Bangbanggames, Booming Games, EGT, Endorphina, Evolution, Fugaso and others.

Slots of these developers are known for their high RTP, high-quality thought-out design, exciting plots and built-in bonuses.

At YOJU, you can play games Australian players consider the best in the casino: Nolimit from Deadwood, Temple Tumble from Relax with a jackpot of €14,000, Aztec Magic Deluxe and Elvis Frog in Vegas from BGaming.

You can choose new ones – Golden Buffalo Double Up, 500 Juicy Fruits, Shogun’s Fortune, WBC Ring of Riches, Fortune Craft, Might of Zeus. Or concentrate on the most popular slots – Lucky Lady’s Clover, Johnny Cash, Lazy Monkey, Dracula Riches, Fire Lightning, Book of Tombs.

Live dealer games are provided by providers Luckystreak, Evolution and Ezugi. You can play baccarat, poker, blackjack and roulette at the player’s choice. Unfortunately, live games do not provide free versions, but it pays off with new thrills.

You can play slots and use all the services of the casino, not only on PC. The mobile version of YOJU does it perfectly. You don’t need to install a separate application and waste your precious time. Instead, use it in the game by simply typing the YOJU Casino address into the address bar on your mobile.

YOJU bonuses for new and regular users

YOJU’s extensive bonus program has attracted hundreds of users. Every bonus is also available to Australian players.

There are three blocks of casino bonuses in 2021:

For newcomers — welcome bonus

The player registers and receives a welcome package of 3 parts:

First deposit from 20 AUD — 100% to the account + 20 FS (maximum bonus amount – 250 AUD)

Second deposit — 75% to the account +30 FS (maximum bonus – 750 AUD)

third deposit — 50% + 50 FS (maximum bonus amount – 1,000 AUD).

All bonuses need to be wagged with the wager of x40 in 7 days.

For regular customers

On Monday, all players at the casino receive a cashback of 10%.

On Wednesday, players who deposit between 40 and 99 AUD receive 150 FS; if the amount of transfer rises to $100 – $499 — 300 FS; if you transfer 500 AUD — 500 FS.

Every Friday, YOJU’s Reel Hot Chili Party. On Friday, the player receives a promotional mailing containing a promo code. The player deposits 25 AUD or more with the promo code and gets a mystery gift on the same day.

For members of the VIP program

VIP-club casino YOJU includes 6 levels. To progress through them is simple: you need to play a lot and bet often. The higher the level of the player, the higher his privileges: an increased percentage of cashback, personal manager, special bonuses.

The bonus program can be updated over time. Sign up for a promotional newsletter to receive gifts on Fridays and keep track of new promotions.

Detailed conditions for wagering each bonus are spelled out in the “Bonus Terms and Conditions” section. Before attempting to claim your bonus, make sure you’re ready to wager it within the specified time frame.

YOJU customer support

The creators of YOJU Casino have personalized each section and introduced exciting characters in the casino who will advise the player on any question. You can learn more about this idea on the YOJU WORLD page. There you can also find links to popular sections and ask questions.

You can contact the support team in the 24-hour online chat, on the feedback page, or by email ([email protected]).

We recommend that you read the FAQ, the Privacy Policy and the Terms and Conditions of the casino before contacting support.

Moderators answer within 30 seconds, specifying the information and give a response in the shortest possible time.

FAQ

Is YOJU Casino legal?

Yes. The casino is legal and operates under a Curacao license. It complies with all the requirements of its jurisdiction and guarantees the quality of its slot machines.

How do I download YOJU mobile app?

You do not need a mobile app. Today you can use the advanced mobile version of the casino website. It is fast, functional, does not need to be installed, and does not clog your gadget’s memory.

What payment methods does YOJU support?

You can use electronic wallets, payment systems or bank cards except for MasterCard. In addition, you can make deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrency. There is a separate category of slots for cryptocurrency accounts.

YOJU has a lot of games?

In October 2021, the number of YOJU slots reached 4,428. Among them, players will find fantasy and adventure 3D slots, classic fruit machines, card games and roulette, live games and even bingo.