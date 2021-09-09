XR:WA Making dreams a reality



Perth is invited to explore the immersive world of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and gaming at the annual XR:WA this month, a free Conference and Expo at multiple locations in the Perth Cultural Centre from Friday, September 17 until Sunday, September 19.

This major conference and public exhibition showcases the ideas, works, technology and constantly evolving environment of the VR, AR and digital screen industry.

“One of the most important elements of XR:WA is breaking down silos, uniting the divergent industry sectors together in an investigation of new-media convergence and to highlight surprising and hidden connections between careers and creativity” says XR:WA director Richard Sowada.

“This utterly fascinating period in the tech and media world provides the entire industry and community with the opportunity to assess the traditional ways of creating and viewing all kinds of work and our role in connecting audiences and industry with these opportunities, is enormously exciting”

The program is unlike any other screen-based conference in Australia and features industry talks and panels with local, national and international guests. XR:WA also presents trade exhibitions and workshops with keynote speakers delving into the immersive and digital screen-based forms of art, entertainment, education and training, science and research, and business.

The WA State Library will host a range of workshops and panels commencing with an Industry Day where the local immersive sector will be showing off their wares with a special VR and immersive field day allowing punters to speak directly with developers and companies forging new directions in this exciting area.

Another highlight is set to be Game Jam at The WA Museum Boola Bardip in association with the Perth Games Festival, featuring thrilling live free-roam VR experiences, locally developed table-top and computer games and all manner of surprises. It’s an opportunity to meet the makers, explore the career possibilities and see what’s going on locally.

XR:WA hits multiple locations in the Perth Cultural Centre from Friday, September 17 until Sunday, September 19. For more info and to register for events go to xrwa.com.au