WIN! TIM FERGUSON Fringe tickets



Comedian-writer filmmaker-artist-stand-up extraordinaire Tim Ferguson is bringing his hilarious show The Art of Funny to FRINGE WORLD, hitting Middar Room at State Theatre Centre from Thursday, January 28 until Sunday, February 2. In the show Ferguson will be exposing how comedy works in an evening full of delightful surprises, as he explains the inexplicable and guarantees to make you giggle.

Racing from the Doug Anthony All Stars and his amazing live shows, artworks and movies, it’s set to be an event of comic daring. Tim teaches comedy writing worldwide (NYU, Scotland Screen Academy, AFTRS). Now it’s your turn.

We’ve got two double passes to Tim Ferguson’s new show The Art of Funny showing at Middar Room at State Theatre Centre on Thursday, January 28.

