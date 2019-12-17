WIN! THE TRUTH Double passes



Fabienne (Deneuve) is a star; a much loved, larger-than-life icon of French cinema. When she publishes her memoirs, her screenwriter daughter Lumir (Binoche) returns to Paris from New York for the occasion, with her struggling actor husband Hank (Ethan Hawke) and their inquisitive young daughter Charlotte (Clémentine Grenier) in tow. It comes as no surprise to Lumir that everything in her grand childhood home still revolves around her mother, and as she begins to read Fabienne’s book it becomes clear it’s riddled with omissions and embellishments – especially with regard to her relationship with the great artistic rival of her past, Sarah Mondavan.

We stoked to have 5 in-season double passes to The Truth, in cinemas December 26.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with THE TRUTH in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, December 23 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend. You must be a Perth, WA resident and be able to pick up your physical ticket from the Rosemount Hotel.