WIN! THE LAUGH RESORT COMEDY CLUB Austen Tayshus tickets



For 30 years the best and brightest in WA-made comedy talent has graced the stage of the nation’s longest running comedy club, right here in Perth, The Laugh Resort Comedy Club.

Now upstairs at The Shoe Bar in Yagan Square, the unique not-for-profit has hosted all from the obscurest of open micers to some of Australian comedy’s biggest names – sometimes they’re one and the same!

We’ve got tickets to give away to The Laugh Resort Comedy Club for Wednesday, July 20 featuring Aussie legend Austen Tayshus with local rising stars Gill Cordiner, Chief Kosseh, and guest MC from NSW, Sam Kissajukian.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with LAUGH RESORT in the subject line, and your mobile number in the copy. Then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, July 18 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.