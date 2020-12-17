WIN! THE KINKS Anniversary limited edition box set



Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One , commonly abbreviated to LolaVersus Powerman, or just Lola, is the eighth studio album by The Kinks, recorded and released in 1970. A concept album ahead of its time, it’s a satirical appraisal of the music industry, including song publishers, unions, the press, accountants, business managers, and life on the road. One of the all time classic Kinks albums.

Let the 50th anniversary celebrations begin, as The Kinks unveil special multi-format release plans for the album as a lovingly produced Deluxe Box Set, 1LP, Deluxe 2CD, 1CD and digitally – to be released on 11th December via BMG.

● Limited Edition, Deluxe 10” Slipcased book pack (containing 60 page book, 3 X CDs, 2 X 7” singles, 4 X colour prints)

● 1LP Gatefold

● 2CD Hardback Book

● 1CD Softpack

● Digital

● HD Digital

● D2C Limited Edition Exclusives (free w/boxset orders): 7” Single, Enamel pin badge

