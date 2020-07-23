WIN! ROSEMOUNT GROWLER BEER Giveaway

Missing the taste of freshly poured beer straight from the taps at Rosie? Well, now you can take a piece of the Rosie home with you.

The Rosemount Hotel Bottleshop is still selling Growlers & Squealers of selected draught beer so you and your posse can drink fresh from home! We’re talking Indian Ocean Brewing Co. Fruitulus Lupulus, The Brooklyn Brewery Bel Air Sour, Nail Brewing Australia NBT Pale Ale plus heaps more!

The Rosie is giving you the chance to win one Growler filled with the beer of your choice!

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with ROSEMOUNT GROWLER in the subject line, then tag Rosemount Hotel in our Facebook post and tell them your beer of choice. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Thursday, July 30 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to pick up your prize from the Rosemount Hotel Bottleshop.