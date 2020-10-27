WIN! ROOFTOP MOVIES Season 1 tickets



Cancel your couch plans, because Perth’s favourite outdoor cinema destination Rooftop Movies is returning.

Explore one of Perth’s most photogenic venues, that’s nestled in the heart of Northbridge atop the City of Perth Roe Street Carpark. Rooftop Movies offers a truly unique cinema experience with panoramic city views for sunset drinks and eats before you settle in for your movie.

Rooftop Movies runs from 31 October 2020 to 27 March 2021. Visit the website to check out Program 1, www.rooftopmovies.com.au.

We’re rapt to have a bunch of double passes to giveaway to Season 1 of Rooftop Movies, starting this Saturday, October 31.

