WIN! PSYCHEDLIC PORN CRUMPETS SHYGA! THE SUNLIGHT MOUND Album



The new album, the fourth studio effort from Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, is a natural evolution and yet an exciting look ahead to the sorts of weird and wonderful soundscapes Jack McEwan and the band have been playing in during their time off-road. At 14 tracks strong, SHYGA! is intense in its delivery – a trademark of Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ output – however, in its songwriting and arrangement, the band presents their most refined and dynamic collection of music yet, landing them the coveted spot as Triple J Feature Album.

We’re stoked to have three copies of SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound out February 5, to giveaway!

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with SHYGA! in the subject line, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, February 8 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident.